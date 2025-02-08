One man recently shared his simple solution for the increase in flies in South Africa's Gauteng area

The TikToker showed off the genius method he started using to get rid of flies that tried to take over his home

People were in awe of the effectiveness of his unique fly trap, which he put on display in a TikTok post

A TikToker user showed people how he got rid of flies during the recent fly infestation in Gauteng. South Africans desperately needed a solution after reports of an increase in flies, and the man's video showing his fly bait got half a million views.

A man made a TikTok video of his DIY fly bucket to catch flies during the Gauteng fly infestation. Image: @myboyandmejhb

Online users were fascinated after he showed how he gets rid of flies. The video of his DIY fly trap received thousands of likes.

Man shows DIY to get rid of fly

A gent on TikTok @myboyandmejhb showed people that he used a bucket contraption to catch flies. The clip showed thousands of dead flies floating in the fly trap. To set the trap, he mixed bait with water and let it sit in the bucket. Once the bucket was full, he dug a shallow hole in his yard and emptied the flies into it before covering them with soil. Watch the videos demonstrating how the fly trap works:

SA impressed by bucket flytrap

Online users sang the man's praises for finding a way to combat the flies. Netizens were amazed by the effectiveness of his fly trap and were eager to get their hands on one. People also complained that pest sprays do not work on the flies they have encountered lately. Read the comments below:

Gauteng residents shared that flies have been hard to get rid of amid the officially confirmed infestation in Gauteng. Image: Ute Grabowsky / @myandmejhb / TikTok

Lovable wrote:

"I make my own fly trap works wonders too."

mayine wrote:

"And Doom doesn’t even work on this new model of flies 😭"

Ahlumile commented:

"Guys is it a spiritual thing? Because angeke."

Dozen 🇿🇦 exclaimed:

"Gosh these are devil flies 🤣 I spray them, they shake it off and go bring the rest of the gang 🤣"

Its_Jess added:

"😭 I hate the idea of discarding it."

Prenesh the creator replied:

"You have to dispose maybe once a month or once in two months. il do it gladly for not having flies around."

MaNdimande 🫦 shared her solution:

"I don’t open doors or windows after 10 am 😭 I don’t suffer anymore. I wake up early to clean and close everything up."

Sayne Kruger joked:

"These flies comes wearing respirators, they are not afraid of Doom."

Bridget advised:

"I also did the yeast and egg mixture and put it outside next to my garden, I threw up when I came back the way they were full"

ElphusM was amazed:

"You had all those flies in your house? 🙆🏾‍♂️"

Ally asked:

"Does that contraption give off any bad smells?"

Prenesh the TikTokker replied:

"Depends on the bait you use."

