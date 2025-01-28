A pest control company confirmed that Gauteng residents are experiencing a fly infestation

This came after social media users complained of battling a swarm of flies constantly

The company's technical manager said that the hot and humid weather contributed to increased visibility of flies, and Briefly News spoke to residents of Evaton about their experiences

A pest control expert said the heat in Gauteng is causing a fly infestation. Images: arlindo71 and Tanut Nitkumkhan

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — South Africans have been battling a fly infestation and a pest control expert confirmed that it is caused by the hot weather conditions. Gauteng residents shared their experiences.

Is there a fly infestation?

According to The South African, Rentokil's technical manager, Mario Pluke said the hot and humid weather conditions. He said flies breed in such conditions and are attracted to unpleasant odours and strong food scents. These may emanate from animal waste or trash.

How to deal with flies

Pluke added that flies breed at a rapid rate when exposed to even a small trace of food. His company has experienced an increase in pest control requests from homeowners. He said that cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly to eliminate food residue can help in managing the infestation. He also recommended that trash be disposed of in sealed bins and that bins must be cleaned.

Gauteng residents must throw the trash out. Image: Rez-art

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News speaks to residents

Speaking to Briefly News, residents from Evaton in Emfuleni, Gauteng complained that the heat and living close to illegal dumping sites compounded the presence of flies. Matshepo Motobatse said the rising temperatures make it challenging for them to win the fight.

"Living near an illegal dumping site makes it even more difficult for me to keep the flies away because I have to clean regularly and use an obscene amount of insect repellants, but to no avail," she said.

John Mahlangu told Briefly News that the constant power outages in Sebokeng amplified the presence of flies. He pointed out that he, too, lives near a dumping site.

"Yoh, whenever the power goes out, our meat gets spoiled and we must throw it away. The flies swarm around our houses because of the heat and the smell of rotting food, and the dumping site near our homes is a stumbling block," he said.

