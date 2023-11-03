A man from Johannesburg has shocked Mzansi with a viral TikTok video revealing a cockroach running into a loaf of bread at a local shop in Dobonsville

The footage captured his reaction as he witnessed the unsettling incident of the pest running into the bread

The video's spread has prompted widespread revulsion in Mzansi, highlighting the importance of food safety and hygiene

A man from Johannesburg was stunned by a cockroach running around at a local shop. Images: @mzibongilemzizi/TikTok and Diamond Sky/Getty Images

A man from Johannesburg stumbled upon a cockroach scuttling into a loaf of bread at a local shop in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Man finds cockroach at shop

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @mzibongilemzizi on his page and has ignited a wave of disgust across Mzansi. The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the man's genuine surprise and disbelief as he spots the unwanted guest making its way into the bread.

The man is seen lifting the bread as the cockroach runs for cover and eventually escapes. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of hygiene and food safety, sparking discussions about the need for stringent quality control in the food industry.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi feels sick with TikTok video

People's strong reaction to the video underscores the impact of social media in highlighting issues and driving public awareness. This unsettling incident has left peeps feeling sick, with many flocking to the comment section to share their views:

@Matshipane Aubrey said:

"What happened to inspectors of this country mara."

@Hlubi commented:

"The way you opened that bread ufuna lelo phela."

@MossMahlangu advised:

"Most kitchens in Mzansi have that, nothing new here."

@Breezy said:

"Dobsonville doesn't have a Spar."

@skyl061 shared:

"So are these shops going to be closed like bo Friend.. Makula."

@user8456342872553 commented:

"Our Spar bathong but thanks I never bought bread there."

@SAz

"This is so nasty, my word."

