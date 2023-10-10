A woman stumbled upon a surprising DIY mixture that sends cockroaches packing from all those hidden corners

Her discovery has taken TikTok by storm, with many South Africans amazed at the clever solution.

People in Mzansi were impressed by her innovative approach to dealing with these pesky insects

A woman staying in Pretoria shared a video of a DIY Mixture that makes cockroaches come out. Images:@sandytyobeka

A woman staying in Pretoria, South Africa tried a DIY mixture to help kill cockroaches in the house.

DIY mixture video trends

TikTok user @sandytyobeka shared the results of a DIY mixture made by Mbali Nhlapo who is well-known in Mzansi for sharing helpful advice on keeping households clean and pest-free.Using simple ingredients found in most kitchens, like baking soda, jik, and water, Mbali crafted a potent cockroach repellent.

The young woman who made this mixture decided to document her experiment and share it on TikTok, where it quickly gained attention. Mzansi was captivated by Mbali's ingenious solution to a common household nuisance.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by DIY mixture

Many people where impressed by the affordable and eco-friendly way to deal with cockroaches. Her video has inspired others to try her mixture, and it seems to be a promising remedy for the age-old problem of roach infestations.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

@you said:

"We are mbali nhlapho"

@The girl shared:

"Works wonders laapho ngikhatheleeeee manje."

@Nastacia joked:

"My name is Mbali Nhlapo and I’m a house keeper."

@Moipone asked:

"Why dont you use a spray bottle?"

@Hadassah shared:

"We heading to 2 years now without them not even a single one because of sis Mbali."

@Midnight commented:

"Why are they emerging all of a sudden . I’ve never had a roach problem in my flat, I saw one coming from the kitchen sink drain last night,I died."

Source: Briefly News