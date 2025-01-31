A woman shared a fly-control product sold at Takealot that she claimed effectively got rid of flies in her home

She detailed how the product worked in a clip she later shared on TikTok, catching the attention of many online users

Her video gained massive attention, with social media users praising her for the tip and sharing how flies had been a persistent problem in their homes

A local showed off a product that helped her get rid of flies in her rural home. Image: @blended.by.bhanti

Source: TikTok

Dealing with flies at home can be incredibly frustrating, and one local woman found a solution that she praised for working wonders.

The woman known on TikTok as @blended.by.bhanti shared her explanatory clip on the social media streaming platform, gaining attention and praise from users who were looking for a reliable solution.

The product that gets rid of flies

TikTok user @blended.by.bhanti shows the product in a link to its Takealot advertisement. Promising to save others from irritating flies, she acknowledges how many have been complaining about these flying uninvited guests before pointing to the product Agita Paint retailing for R399.

She adds that the product must be mixed with water in a bottle and sprayed all over the house, including the gate and the whole yard. She does, however, advise that regular sweeping will be necessary as flies will be lying everywhere afterwards.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows appreciation for the information

The TikTok post received an outpouring of gratitude from viewers, with many thanking her for the helpful plug. Some shared struggles with flies not only in their homes, but in their businesses too, and others asked for most pest control plugs.

User @vu🤍|Aspiring Content Creator commented:

"We have this at home, it really works. But the way they drop everywhere 😭you literally sweep every hour or so."

User @MphoDee added:

"Agita works, but you! The way they will die and fall everywhere🙆🏽‍♀️🙆🏽‍♀️."

User @Chubby Berry said:

"It's the best, yhoo."

User @IamGaone...Matewa asked:

"Is it safe for babies and dogs?"

User @Zulu Starburst added:

"I put this on my windows 2 years ago and it’s still effective😂😂."

User @freshfoodwith2Ladu_ felt thankful, adding:

"Thank you so much, I have just gone to Takealot and purchased x2 for my restaurant because wow! Kanti kwenzakalani ngalezimpukane (what's going on with these flies)?😱 I can’t wait for Saturday because my delivery is on Saturday, thanks again for the plug."

Source: Briefly News