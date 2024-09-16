A young content creator unboxed baby and mommy products she bought from a leading online shopping store

The items purchased included an electric double breast pump, breast milk storage bags and baby-feeding bottles

Moms-to-be and new moms commented on her feed, asking the hun to give them a review once she had tried them

A young mom showed off her new mom baby feeding items on her TikTok account. Image @ntokozo_khanyezi

A 23-year-old first-time mom shared a video of items she bought for her baby, which she called a breast-pumping starter kit.

The video was shared on her TikTok page under the user handle @ntokozo_khanyezi and received a lot of likes and comments from the online community.

Unboxing the Takealot items

The young mom takes out Snookums 25 beast milk storage bags. In the video, she follows up with a caption that says:

"It includes space to add the date and time of when the milk was pumped."

She then takes out Tommy Tippee 2-pack Close To Nature Baby Bottles, valued at R279.00, before showing off the Intelligent RH226 Automatic Double Breast Pump, which is valued at around R900.00 at the regular price.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi moms ask for reviews

After watching the aesthetically pleasing video, social media users took to the comment section to thank the mom for the plug and ask for the breast pump review.

User @ lebo.t.mo had a request:

"The reviews under that pump😭😭 can you please tell us how it works after a month."

User @madamkabeyapingou was also keen to hear more about the breast pump:

"Please come back with review on the breastpump. Wanna purchase it as well but imagine still far."

User @ntokozo_khanyezi responded to the lady after trying the pump, commenting:

"I used it and it’s nothing short of perfection. I recommend it ❤️."

User @mandisanombika had a message for the online shopping company:

"@takealot.com please sponsor my girl??!!! 😳😌."

Source: Briefly News