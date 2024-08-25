A woman on TikTok went shopping at Clicks and found an amazing deal that she thought was worth sharing

The lady showed people the number of items they could get for free simply by buying baby products at the pharmacy

Many people were grateful for the woman's TikTok video to help new parents even before the baby arrives

A woman unboxed the Clicks' free baby hamper in the TikTok video to see if it's worth it. Image: @gennadoingthings

Source: TikTok

Online users were touched by the helpful woman. The TikTok video got thousands of likes as people found it helpful.

Woman opens Clicks' free baby hamper

A woman @gennadoingthings in a TikTok video showed people everything that is included in the baby hamper. Shoppers who buy R600 worth of baby items at the store get the hamper for free. Watch the video below:

SA amazed by Clicks hamper

Online users commented that the clicks free baby hamper looked worth it. Many people think the woman for sharing.

IlzeHull said:

"That bag is definitely worth the R600 spent!"

TotallyTracy💅gushed:

"What a bargain."

Nelly Mitchells gushed:

"This was so cute."

Abby🍉🇿🇦🇵🇸 wrote:

"Girl it's your 1st baby ur forgiven spend spend spend girl, I love this you are making me broody"

Tasneem Johnson noted:

"It was really really worth it. All those things are really expensive on their own."

Lady shows of R1K Clicks items

Briefly News previously reported that Clicks is undoubtedly one of the women’s favourite stores in Mzansi. The store sells affordable beauty products, cosmetics, toiletries, electronics, health care supplements, and more.

Women have previously joked about how when they go to Clicks to buy a few tiny products, and walk out with the entire store and a lifelong debt. It is tough to walk out with only a few products when there is a world of dazzling things to choose from at the store.

An intelligent lady has broken the Clicks “buy less for more” code and shared a haul of 12 products that she bought for 1000 rands. Netizens could not believe the mini goodies she purchased with such little money.

