One man showed off the price of toilet paper, which was on sale in Clicks, and the amount had many South Africans tripping.

A man showed off his toilet paper sale at Clicks, which confused many South Africans. Image: Zweli_Thixo/ Twitter and My daily.mirror/ Instagram.

Man shows off toilet paper sale in Clicks

Twitter user God Guluva caused a huge stir with his post. The man shared an image of toilet paper being sold in Clicks and was therefore on sale. The paper was a two-ply with 18 rolls. The stores placed the toilet paper for two for R110 and one for R120.

God Guluva's post left many people confused with the amount, with one person saying in the comments section saying:

"I need to see the manager."

The post went on to become a hit, gathering loads of views, likes and comments on social media.

Take a look at the post below:

Mzansi express their thoughts

Many people flocked to the comments section to share their opinions on the subject, saying:

Cityzen said:

"Scam this one."

Baby Smeg

"It's saving if you already wanted two packs."

Ous'Bongi wa Atchar simply said:

"Haibo."

Malebo expressed:

"We don’t really save here."

Tasha Zulu babe added:

"It's so confusing at clicks."

Source: Briefly News