“The State of Cape Town’s Rental Market”: Woman Shows R7.5k per Month Shack

A young woman named Nabeelah shared the price of a two-bedroom shack she saw on Facebook's Marketplace

She told people on TikTok that interested parties would pay R7 500 per month to live in the zinc structure

Several social media users headed to the post's comment section with confusion about what the landlords were charging for rent

A Capetonian was surprised to see the rental price of a two-bedroom shack. Images: Allan Baxter / Getty Images, @itsnabsx / TikTok

These days, many people in the Mother City struggle to find a home that fits their budget as property prices continue to climb. A local woman shared this experience when she saw the cost of a shack in the area.

Cape Town shack shock

A young woman named Nabeelah took to her TikTok account to share what she had found while looking at properties on Facebook's Marketplace, a section of the social media platform allowing app users to buy, sell, or exchange goods and services.

While showing the two-bedroom L-shaped shack she spotted last year February on her screen, Nabeelah asked app users to guess the rental price before she revealed it.

After stating it was R7 500 a month without providing the location, she commented:

"I wish this was a joke. It's not a joke. This is the state of Cape Town's rental market."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Shack's rent shocks Mzansi

After watching the video, many social media users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts about what they had seen on their For You Pages regarding the price of the Cape Town shack. Many felt the same as the young woman in the clip.

@usenathi_sizani said with sadness:

"Cape Town real estate is truly a crisis."

@arnaud_elvandre noted in the comments:

"The landlord better buy me groceries and make sure I have new clothes every month for that price."

@crusty_dino6 shared with a laugh:

"Some people actually pay for it. My cousin sold his old shack for R10 000."

@21savage2121214l revealed their thoughts to the online community:

"And then you probably have to pay a double deposit."

An upset @ingaenzokuhle stated their opinion in the comment section:

"It's extortion that is not normal. I don't know why we are okay with this as South Africans are being driven out of Cape Town so foreigners can enjoy it! It's so sad."

@adamaster_g had a different way of thinking and wrote the following:

"There is nothing wrong with R7 500 per month for a neat two-bedroom place. Have you seen the cost of groceries, cars, and other items? Rent is relative to the cost of everything else. Think about it."

