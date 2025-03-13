An American crypto trader headed to his TikTok account to state how "cheap" he found a mansion in Cape Town to be

The international traveller mentioned the massive home, which his friend was staying at, cost over R55 million and was larger than the size of a basketball court

Many South African social media users rushed to the post's comment section to express their anger about how the man described the mansion

An American man found a R55 million mansion in Cape Town affordable. Images: @mychristianverse

Many South Africans are struggling with the high cost of living as the economy remains under pressure. When a man from the United States of America staying in the Mother City called a multi-million-rand mansion "cheap," locals entered the comment section with anger.

Cape Town mansion stuns US man

Using the handle @mychristianverse, the traveller, who earned his fortune in crypto trading, shared on his TikTok account how surprised he was to see that the massive house only cost $3 million, or over R55 million.

"One of my buddies is staying at this place. What's kind of crazy is how cheap sh*t is outside of America."

The intrigued young man also noted the mansion was over 1,800 square metres, which is roughly three times the size of a tennis court (which it had), much larger than a basketball court, or a decent-sized park.

US tourist tempted to relocate

Blown away by the lavish mansion, the US tourist asked his followers if he should relocate to Mzansi.

"Should I make the move to South Africa? Should I buy property out here?"

He swept the camera over the pristine white home, highlighting its manicured lawn and epic mountain scenery. The clip posted on 7 March gained traction on the platform with over 70,000 views.

US man upsets South Africans

With the increase of international tourists visiting South Africa and potentially pushing up the cost of living, many locals were annoyed when the American claimed the mansion was "cheap."

Some app users even asked him when he planned to go home as they felt his presence in the country wasn't needed.

Many South Africans in the comment section were fuming after watching the clip. Image: fizkes

Source: Getty Images

@__typ000 said to the man:

"You guys are coming here with foreign currency and making the companies jack up the prices. We locals deal with the aftermath. You’re more than welcome, though."

The American replied to the TikTokker:

"There are so many other affordable properties out there in South Africa."

After hearing the content creator wonder about moving to and buying property in the country, @phelo.mabuda noted:

"Don't do it. You are driving us out of Cape Town."

@og_234vs informed the guy:

"The reason why it's cheaper in South Africa is because the rand is very weak compared to the dollar."

@bran_the_don_0 wrote in the comment section:

"Buy me an apartment since it’s so cheap here."

An upset @alwayslooking_up stated:

"Must be nice. Meanwhile, we can't even afford rent because property owners reserve rentals for foreigners with stronger currencies."

@rowanabrahams16 added in the comments:

"They should definitely increase the prices if you're not from South Africa. This is getting ridiculous."

