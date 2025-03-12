President Donald Trump recently bought a red Tesla Model S Plaid to support South African-born billionaire Elon Musk

The tech entrepreneur has been all over the news as of late, and has angered citizens and politicians worldwide

Netizens from the US were feeling incredibly patriotic by the act and shared their deep admiration for their president

Source: Getty Images

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have become incredibly chummy ever since the US elections of 2024. Recently, President Trump bought a red Tesla Model S Plaid as a show of support to the South African-born billionaire.

As thick as thieves

The X account @AutismCapital shared the clip of the incident. President Trump was holding a press conference with the Tesla owner and was surrounded by press people taking pictures. As usual, Elon Musk brought his son along to the event. Additionally, the tech billionaire brought his fleet of cars to show off to the president and the press.

See the video below:

Rough waters ahead

In recent days, the stock price for Tesla has tanked significantly. Elon Musk has been making waves all over social media due to his controversial and questionable behaviour on the digital and world stage. The man has been accused of doing a frowned upon gesture at the president's inauguration and has outwardly supported a far-right German party.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have become close allies over recent months. Image: Andrew Harnik

Source: Getty Images

Even though many people have found what he has to say to be negative and destructive, he retains many fans on his platform X. Several commenters loved how patriotic the whole situation was, with only a few people giving criticism here and there. Some suggested that Trump should buy a whole fleet of Tesla models.

Read the comments below:

@tkcomputer said:

"It's so nice to have a normal person as President."

@audracarpenter mentioned:

"You know what I see here... A proud business owner that has given everything he has to make an amazing product and showing a customer. @elonmusk, your expression said it all! 🙌"

@nwgsrider commented:

"I’m 65 and he got in that car better than I would. He’s in great shape."

@CarrieTayl98471 shared:

"It looks like the colour of a candy apple. I like it."

@TammyGrabel posted:

"I feel like Trump should buy the whole fleet of TSLA models here."

@xKING_TV said:

"lol MAGA going from big boy diesel trucks to electric S PLAIDS crazy how things shift… Jkjk don’t come from me."

@borealis_corey mentioned:

"And to think Biden and the Dems could have still been in power today if they would have simply invited Elon to the White House."

