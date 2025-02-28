US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance got into a heated argument with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky was at the White House to discuss a peace deal with Russia, and also sign an agreement on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches

The argument divided social media users, with some accusing the US leaders of being bullies, while others praised them for putting America first

WASHINGTON DC – A meeting between United States of America President, Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky descended into chaos earlier today, 28 February 2025.

The Ukrainian leader was at the White House to discuss a peace deal with Russia, and also sign an agreement on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches before the meeting turned sour.

Zelensky was in discussions with Trump and US Deputy President JD Vance when the shouting match began.

Tensions rise in Oval Office

Discussions were progressing well until Vice President JD Vance mentioned that diplomacy was needed to end the war. The Ukrainian leader then asked him what kind of diplomacy he was referring to when Vance accused him of being disrespectful, saying that he should be actually thanking Trump.

Zelensky then asked Vance if he had ever been to Ukraine, that he could mention the country’s problems, to which the Vice President said he had watched and seen the stories.

Trump accuses Zelensky of being disrespectful

The US President then got involved, backing up his deputy by having a go at Zelensky.

"You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country," Trump said.

Trump also told the Ukrainian leader that his country was in big trouble and that he would not win this.

The heated clash comes days after Trump labelled Zelensky as a dictator, and blamed Ukraine for Russia’s invasion. He then softened his stance ahead of their meeting to agree a deal.

Following the meeting, Trump took to social media to say that Zelensky disrespected the USA and could return when he was ready for peace.

Zelensky himself took to social media to thank the US numerous times. His post comes after Vance accused him of being ungrateful during the argument.

Heated argument sparks mixed reactions

The chaos within the Oval Office sparked mixed reactions online, as some accused Trump and Vance of being bullies, while others said that it was about time America stopped funding Ukraine.

Those in favour of Trump and Vance:

@blockxs said:

“Trump and Vance voiced our feelings.”

@endlibtyranny added:

“Finally, some common sense from our leaders, telling it like it is to Zelenskyy. It's about time someone stood up for American interests and stopped blindly funding Ukraine. Trump and Vance are doing what's right for America, not just following the swamp in DC.”

@jridleywriter stated:

“That's what we voted for: America first.”

@angie_wilt said:

“I think this just may be the best thing I have ever seen. Love our VP and President.”

@DixieS7667 said:

“Thank you, JD Vance and Donald Trump, for saying what so many of us are feeling. Zelensky always comes to the US with a chip on his shoulder and makes demands. He should be thanking us for all the help he has been given and so far, we are getting nothing in return.”

Those in favour of Zelensky:

@LuisD33 said:

“This is so disgusting on the part of the US.”

@ManiamAkash added:

“Zelenskyy is a far greater man than either of them could ever be.”

@Lil_Luna_IRL said:

“I feel ashamed about how they're treating Zelensky. They won't even let him get a word in. I honestly can't blame them if they don't want to cooperate with us.”

@newyorkcitykopp stated:

“Two bullies. What a huge embarrassment to this country. I can’t believe he didn’t walk out.”

@AIHLIMF said:

“Absolute disgrace. And in the Oval Office no less. Trump and Vance have sunk to new lows. And the one they did this for was Putin.”

