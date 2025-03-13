“I Thought It’s an Official Job”: US Man Surprised to See Car Guards Outside SA

An American content creator who travelled to a country in East Africa was surprised to see car guards

The man thought that car guards were "a South African thing" and was an official job people signed up for

A few members of the online community spoke about the informal profession, with some pointing out the dangers

An American man visiting another African country was surprised to see car guards at work. Images: @brashaadmayweather

Source: TikTok

There are many jobs around the world that some people might not be aware of, each shaped by economic conditions. A man from the United States of America visiting an African country was surprised to see car guards outside of South Africa, having assumed it was a unique job in the nation.

Car guards all over

TikTok user Brashaad Mayweather was in Ethiopia when he saw a few men guarding cars on the street.

In some cases, car guards are unofficial, self-appointed members of society who look after people's vehicles in public spaces to earn cash.

Car guards, such as former opera singer Abdias Mkhabela (pictured) typically patrol certain sections of an area. Image: JOHN WESSELS

Source: Getty Images

On his TikTok account, the astonished American man, who earned the name Thabo due to his frequent trips to Mzansi, said to app users:

"I thought it was an official job where they sign up and fill in an application. I thought it was a South African thing. I respect the hustle."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet talks about international car guards

A few members of the online community, some South Africans, took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the car guards abroad and in general.

While some people appreciated the service car guards offer, other app users remained cautious and shared some dark realities about the informal profession.

@nickydelange255 informed Brashaad in the comments:

"In Africa, we hustle."

@aj143willow was sceptical and shared with social media users:

"It's not always a good thing because sometimes they work with car theft syndicates or will break into or scratch your car."

@schalkswanepoel provided their thoughts about the profession, writing:

"At some malls, car guards are like security companies that send people to be the guards. But in most places, it's just people hustling and trying to make money."

@ollies4_4 stated to the public:

"Car guards are good in some places, and then there are the others who let your temperature metre go red in seconds."

A generous @jmm.mt shared with the online community:

"I support the car guards here in my area."

Familiar with the American content creator, @moughmokgerehli proudly added in the post's comment section:

"You loved South Africa. I can tell."

