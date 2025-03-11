One guy warmed the hearts of many people on social media over his generosity, which was captured on camera

The TikTok video gained massive traction on the internet, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Mzansi netizens were touched by the clip as they flooded the comments section applauding the man

A man in South Africa left many people online with warm and fuzzy feelings over his kind act.

A gent in South Africa served strangers food from the back of his car trunk. Image: @rfatanga

Source: TikTok

Man serves strangers food from the back of his car trunk

The kind gent who won over the internet after a video of him was shared under the handle @rfatanga shows the guy serving food to strangers from the back of his car.

The unexpected act of generosity left Mzansi netizens in awe, with some praising his selfless act. @rfatanga's clip, which has been making rounds online, showcases the man parked at a public spot, with his car trunk open and filled with two big pots of food. One of the pots had beef stew while the other had pap.

He dished out the food and handed it out to people who were in need. His warm smile and willingness to help those in need have sparked widespread admiration from South Africans who were left in awe.

Many online users applauded his charitable act, calling him a true example of kindness. Some shared how such gestures could go a long way in helping struggling individuals, especially amid rising living costs.

The gentleman's kind-hearted gesture has sparked conversations about community support and the importance of helping those in need. Whether a simple act of charity or a broader initiative, his actions have undoubtedly left an impact.

Watch the heartwarming video of the man handing out food below:

SA applauded the man's grand gesture

People in Mzansi loved the heartwarming moment and many expressed their admiration for the stranger's selfless act, as they praised the gent for his compassion while taking to his comments section.

Thuso shared:

"I am not in support of the video part but am glad you took it. It gives us hope that there's still good people out there, thank you brother, God bless you more, I hope I can do more myself."

Seišane added:

"Honestly, we live in an era where we see all horrible things daily, the camera was definitely needed for this heart warming activity."

ThuliKD said:

"May God bless you with a girlfriend or a wife that will understand your gift of giving."

TeballoOmolemo wished the man well saying:

"May your cup never dry and may God give you strength and provision to do more."

Aklumar replied:

"God bless you sir."

Nkosinathi Tshabalal commented:

"Living legend."

