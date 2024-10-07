South Africans were in awe of a rare yet sweet moment between a car guard and his loyal customer

An 84-year-old grandpa, Gavin, received a special visit from his parking lot pal, Guy, in the hospital after being admitted

Their bromance lit up Mzansi as they lay in bed together for a picture that would trend on the internet

Guy, a car guard, unintentionally created a beautiful bond with an 84-year-old who enjoyed shopping with his granddaughter.

A kind car guard restored Mzansi's hope in humanity after visiting one of his loyal customers in the hospital.

Source: Facebook

The pair always trusted Guy to look after their car, but instead of thanking him with loose change, they bought him some food.

SA car guard visits ill customer in hospital

South Africans were reminded that good people with incredible hearts still exist after a mall car guard visited his ill 84-year-old customer, Gavin, in hospital. The two gents met in a parking lot when Gavin and his granddaughter, Sam, tipped the car guard with food instead of loose change.

Mzansi has a high unemployment rate, but people like Guy find other ways of putting food on the table other than the traditional office job. The chap looks after mall shoppers' cars in exchange for money, but Gavin stood out as a nobleman when he showed his gratitude in the form of mini groceries.

Grandpa and Sam were always greeted so enthusiastically by Guy despite knowing the pair did not tip him religiously in the form of money. He would occasionally get bread or a drink.

One day, the car guard noticed Gavin's absence when Samantha drove to the mall without him. He soon got the unfortunate news that the 84-year-old was in hospital.

Because of their bond, Guy thought it best to visit his pal, surprising him in the hospital. Gavin was ecstatic to see his car guard, and Sam was stunned by the sweet gesture:

"He is the most amazing human being. When he asked me on Tuesday what ward Gramps was in, I had no idea he was planning on going to visit him. Just awesome."

See the post below:

A kind car guard lit up Mzansi with a beautiful gesture.

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to car guard's bromance

South Africans were melted by a car guard and an 84-year-old man's bromance:

@Robb Herring was warmed:

"Sweet man. Yes, there are stunning, often well-qualified men watching our cars."

@Terry MacDonald was moved:

"So moving, many great car guards out there. Love this story!"

@Janet Bodley loved the sweet moment:

"That's amazing. It's still the best country we live in."

@Samantha-Jane Durand shared:

@Corrie Anderson felt hopeful:

"Thank goodness there are still kind people in this world! It restores one's faith in humanity."

