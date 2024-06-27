Mzansi baddies currently envy this Hun who walked away with twelve products for only 1000 rands from Clicks

It’s very natural for women to go into Clicks wanting to buy a few toiletries and walk out with the entire store in their carts

But this girly had a budget, and she stuck to it as she got the most dazzling things at a low price from Clicks

This brilliant hun managed to get more for less at Clicks.

A Mzansi woman showed off her R1K Clicks haul. Image: @swahilian_angel

Source: TikTok

From sweets to cosmetics, Clicks has everything a girl needs; it just depends on her budget.

Clicks’ low prices for Mzansi

Clicks is undoubtedly one of the women’s favourite stores in Mzansi. The store sells affordable beauty products, cosmetics, toiletries, electronics, health care supplements, and more.

Women have previously joked about how when they go to Clicks to buy a few tiny products, and walk out with the entire store and a lifelong debt. It is tough to walk out with only a few products when there is a world of dazzling things to choose from at the store.

An intelligent lady has broken the Clicks “buy less for more” code and shared a haul of 12 products that she bought for 1000 rands. Netizens could not believe the mini goodies she purchased with such little money.

Malaika Mditshwa showed off her splurge in a TikTok video that she captioned:

"Clicks HAULLLL!!! I think i did well y'all what do you think."

Watch the video below:

Shopping is better for Clicks

Netizens flocked to Malaika’s comments to ask about her shopping. She bought the following products from Clicks:

Headphones

Baby wipes

Facial wipes

Eye pads

Sanitary pads

Finishing spray

Cream blush

Candle holder

Baby oil

Body sprits

Serum

Cotton pads

Netizens had this to say:

@Refiloe requested a review:

"Please come back after a week of using the headsets let me know how they are doing."

@Dinerrö named her favourite product:

"Excited to see the smudge glitter review."

@lwethu_m3 mentioned her favourite stores:

"Clicks and Dischem hauls are so therapeutic."

Mzansi women shopping more for less

