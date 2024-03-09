A young woman who likes to take care of herself wasted no time in plugging SA with Clicks haul

The lady bought items that cost R1 400, they included skin products, supplements and perfumes

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding and thanking her for the information

A woman shared a Clicks haul on TikTok. Images: @sanelikh

A woman plugged South Africans with a Clicks haul. The lady shopped for items that would make her skin look good and smell fresh, amongst others.

In the TikTok picture post, @sanelikh bought Jumbo roller towels, CLA soft gels, Wellvitta sleep support, family wipes and perfume, just to name a few. Most of the products were for her skin.

Skin routine has become a norm for many people. Different products are used by different persons with different skin textures. The aim is to keep it moist and looking good without having bumps or acne.

Mzansi lady plugs peeps on Clicks haul

Take a look at the haul photos below:

The lady bought body oil and body wash. Images: @sanelikh

The lady bought salicylic acid and Wellvita supplements. Images: @sanelikh

TikTokkers thanked the woman for the haul

The video garnered over 4 000 likes, with many online users wanting to know more about the products the lady bought. They wanted more content of her reviewing them.

@uMinaa.Jobe commented:

"Please give us an update on the CLA softgels mam❤️."

@siepatinale wanted to tag along:

"Next can I just go with you."

@Hellen❤️ requested:

"Please give us a review about Himalaya serum ."

@Kutlwano Tlhabane loved:

"Enjoyed this so much ! ❤️"

@user601768139996 wanted an update:

"Please give up updates on all the products used esp the sleep support and weight loss supplement ."

@Amy Andrews said:

"Skin Republic masks are really where it’s at, they’re so effective when used regularly ."

