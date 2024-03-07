A woman plugged the ladies on TikTok with a good deal on handbags from a store in Johannesburg

Zara handbags are all the craze but come with a hefty price tag, but luckily this woman found affordable dupes

She posted a video that shows the stylish bags in different sizes and colours which viewers appreciated

A woman posted a TikTok video of Zara duped sold at a shop in Johannesburg. Image: @denimfever1

Source: TikTok

A savvy woman took to TikTok to share her latest find: affordable Zara handbag dupes available at a store in Johannesburg.

Budget-friendly handbags

While Zara handbags may come with a hefty price tag, this TikTok discovery offers fashion enthusiasts a cheaper option. All the bags are priced from a reasonable R250.

She revealed the budget-friendly alternatives to the popular brand in a video posted on her account @denimfever1.

Video sparks excitement

The TikTok video generated buzz among viewers, with many expressing interest in purchasing the chic handbag alternatives.

The footage garnered thousands of views, likes and shares on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Viewers post inquiries

Netizens appreciated the stylish designs and affordability of the dupes. Questions flooded the comments section as people sought more details about the store and different purchasing methods.

See some of the comments below:

@user5388095869981 posted:

"Do you do deliveries?"

Sibongile Makhoba asked:

"Do you sell in bulk?"

@pamela_ntabz17 wrote:

"Do you guys still have the bags?"

@tumimasote asked:

"36 Rissik street, any other shops that we can recognise the shop? I got lost."

@PaballoPabi commented:

"Hello, do they sell on stock price?"

@Lihle said:

"Hey sisi, do you still have the red handbags?"

@xdavamp asked:

"Do you have side bags for small briefcase?"

South African woman shares skincare hacks

Recently, Briefly News reported that a young lady shared with her viewers a skincare hack that improved her life and brought back her confidence.

A TikTok video shows the young lady sitting on a chair while unveiling the patches on her face. She stated in her clip that she woke up one day to her face with patches, which lowered her confidence, however, she decided to start documenting her skin journey in hopes it would change and get better.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News