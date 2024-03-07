A lady took to social media to showcase how her friend printed to work at McDonald's, which left peeps in laughter

The video of the stunner gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok

People loved the lady's content as they rushed to her comments section with laughter, while others cracked some jokes

A hilarious video of a woman pretending to work at McDonald's has left many people in stitches.

A South African lady hilariously pretending to work at McDonald's in a TikTok video. Image: Brandon Bell

Source: Getty Images

Woman pretends to work at McDonald's in a TikTok video

The footage posted by @resom33 shows the young lady dressed in a back shorts jumpsuit with gorgeous long braids. The stunner decided to take it upon herself to serve people standing in the queue waiting for their meals.

As the video continues, the woman can be seen calling out orders. Her friend who posted the clip revealed that the service was slow, so her bestie chimed in to help with the customer service.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

The clip gathered over 452K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform.

Watch the video below:

SA react to the woman's clip

The lady's video amused many people as they rushed to her comments section to praise her on her phenomenal customer service skills while others poked fun at McDonald's.

Sipho Mlanjeni said:

"Give her a job contract clearly doing a better job than the employees."

Sabelo M Dlamini added:

"She's operating from a management level, she knows her story."

Lindeka Zulu wrote:

"I know I’d do this."

Maydene Denee said:

"Now McDonald’s must pay her lol."

Bathocada Cadaman Phethoe gushed over the woman, saying:

"This is what customer service its all about."

Maleboagnes0 commented:

"Yes gal...do the job."

Woman crushes on man in McDonald's, TikTok video has South Africans in laughter

Briefly News previously reported on @ntombi_nkosi, who was enjoying a meal at McDonald's when she spotted a handsome man. Instead of introducing herself, the shy lady filmed the stranger and posted a video of him eating on TikTok.

Last week, a woman, Ntombi, who goes by the handle @ntombi_nkosi, visited a local McDonald's when something that was not on the menu caught her attention - a handsome stranger.

Source: Briefly News