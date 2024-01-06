A woman on TikTok showed people how they can make more food after buying one McDonald's meal

The lady showed her followers on the short form video platform a trick after getting a double Patty McDonald's burger

Online users commented on the video, thoroughly amused by the viral TikTok post showing the food hack

A woman showed people a food hack. The lady ordered from McDonald's, and she wanted to savour it.

A TikTok video shows a woman who made her McDonald's meal last a long time. Image: @recipesbykatherine

Source: TikTok

The lady made sure her fast-food meal stretched, so she added to it. After seeing the food idea, many people joked about the tip.

Woman makes McDonald's last longer

A TikTok video by @recipesbykatherine shows a woman separating the two patties that came with her McDonald's burger meal. The lady then used two slices of brown bread to make a new sandwich.

Watch the video below:

Mzaansi amused by TikTok video of McD's

Online users thought it was hilarious to see. Many people did not have hope that the fast food hack was worth it.

mhanazuri commented:

"Nah don't teach me anything."

not even white bread

"Ntombi Nobelungu wrote:

"May this kind of appetite never locate me ."

tainted honey said:

"This song is very depressing yoh."

Viwe added

"Why? Yho… started having cramps from being too full from this teaching."

ThamiKatleho noticed:

"What was the first bite of the burger for?"

Source: Briefly News