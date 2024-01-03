25 affordable meat platter ideas for South Africans in 2024

Meat platters are go-to serving options for appetizers or as part of a larger spread at gatherings and parties. They are traditionally known for offering a social and interactive dining experience to those who share the meal. Here are some of the best meat platter ideas to help you showcase your culinary taste.

When creating a platter meal for a group of people, it is crucial to consider dietary restrictions and cater to different taste preferences. The key is to offer a variety of textures, flavours, and complementary pairings for an enjoyable experience for everyone.

Cheap meat platter ideas for South Africans

You can add budget-friendly items to the charcuterie board. These ideas will help you create a delicious but economical meat platter.

1. Sausage and cheese platter

This delicious platter features your preferred sausage, cheese, crackers, and pickled relishes. Add accompaniments like fruits, nuts, mustard, and bread, then garnish with ingredients like honey, olives, and fresh herbs. Arrange the items in a visually appealing manner, considering shapes and colours.

2. Chicken drumettes platter

Chicken drumettes are an excellent idea for appetizers or as a main course. It can be served with a dipping sauce such as honey mustard, garlic parmesan, or blue cheese dressing.

Add vegetable sticks like carrot and celery sticks for a fresh crunch and sliced bell peppers for a sweet and colourful touch. Sprinkle with fresh herbs like cilantro or parsley and serve with lemon wedges.

3. Beef skewers

A beef skewers platter is a crowd pleaser, offering a variety of flavours. Different types include marinated teriyaki, grilled chimichurri, garlic herb, and balsamic glazed beef skewers.

Add your favourite accompaniments, including grilled vegetables, mushrooms, lemon wedges, cucumber, and yoghurt sauce. Sprinkle fresh herbs for a burst of colour and toasted sesame seeds for a nutty crunch.

4. Chicken sosaties

Sosaties are a popular South African kebab dish made of marinated and skewered meat that is usually grilled to perfection. You can marinate it in curry spices, lemon, aromatic herbs and a peri-peri sauce blend. Dip in your favourite sauce and serve with your preferred accompaniments. Garnish for additional flavour and taste.

Simple meat platter ideas for South Africans

Create a simple platter with ease using available ingredients. These straightforward suggestions will help you create a delicious arrangement.

5. Pork riblets platter

A pork riblet platter is an ideal and satisfying option for a gathering. You can choose BBQ glazed, honey mustard, spicy chipotle, or garlic and herb riblets. Consider adding garnishes to add visual appeal to the platter.

The delicacy is often seasoned with a dry rub and coated with tasty sticky sauce like garlic aioli, soy ginger glaze, chipotle mayo, and classic BBQ sauce. Serve with coleslaw to balance the riblets' richness and pickles for a tangy and crunchy addition.

6. Meatballs charcuterie board

Meatballs are usually made with ground beef, onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, eggs, salt, pepper, and chilli powder. They are baked in the oven and then coated with a sweet and tangy sauce like creamy gravy, buffalo sauce, marinara, garlic parmesan sauce, or teriyaki glaze.

Meatballs are often served as appetizers and are a versatile option for entertaining. Popular accompaniments for the dish include pasta, mashed potatoes, celery sticks, stir-fried vegetables, and crusty bread.

7. Boerewors rolls

Boerewors rolls are a South African favourite dish. They are grilled or barbecued sausages, often served in a bun. Popular condiments for this dish include tomato and onion relish, mustards, braai sauce, mayonnaise, and chutney.

The meal can be accompanied by grilled onions, peppers, braaibroodjies, potato salad, coleslaw, or sweet potato fries for a sweet and savoury touch. Garnish with sliced jalapenos, lemon wedges, cilantro, or parsley.

8. Biltong platter

Biltong is a popular South African air-dried cured meat, typically beef. Popular varieties include traditional, peri-peri, garlic, coriander, and chilli biltong. Add your favourite cheese pairings like aged gouda, brie, and blue cheese.

Condiments such as whole grain mustard, chutney, pickled onions, horseradish sauce, and balsamic reduction are a great addition to the platter. Serve with fresh accompaniments like grapes, sliced figs, and cherry tomatoes, then garnish with fresh herbs or nuts.

Cold meat platter ideas for South Africans

Cold meat platters consist of a selection of meats served at room temperature. They are best for summer gatherings and other occasions.

9. Droewors charcuterie board

Droewors is a South African dried sausage, often made from beef or game meat, with a flavourful blend of spices. The board can have cheese pairings, crackers, and condiments like whole grain mustard, pickled gherkins, fig jam, and chutney.

Add sliced apples for a crisp and juicy element or dried fruits like apricots and figs for a sweet, chewy touch. Fresh herbs and nuts are perfect for garnishing the flavourful droewors cuisine.

10. Smoked salmon

A smoked salmon platter is a sophisticated and delicious idea for any occasion. Varieties of the dish include traditionally smoked, pastrami-style, gravlax, maple glazed, and whiskey-infused smoked salmon.

Popular accompaniments for this special dish are bagels, cream cheese, capers, red onion rings, and lemon wedges. For a rich flavour profile, you can add other meats like smoked trout and prosciutto.

11. Chicken salad wraps

Chicken salad wraps are a favourite and versatile option for various occasions. Fillings choices include curry, buffalo, pesto, and classic. You can wrap it in flour tortillas, whole wheat tortillas, or spinach/tomato wraps.

Add fresh vegetables like lettuce leaves, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and avocado slices for a burst of flavour and added freshness. Popular condiments for this dish include Greek yoghurt sauce, hummus, and tzatziki if you are looking for a Mediterranean twist.

12. Antipasto platter

Antipasto (Italian for before the meal) consists of various appetizers, cold dishes, and small bites that fit well into South African cuisine. Popular cured meats for the platter include prosciutto, soppressata, capocollo, mortadella, and chorizo.

The spread can have a combination of cheeses, vegetables, breads and crackers. Great accompaniment ideas include roasted red peppers, marinated olives, artichoke hearts, stuffed grape leaves, and sun-dried tomatoes. Garnish with fresh herbs for a touch of freshness or toasted pine nuts for a nutty crunch.

13. Cold roast beef

A cold roast beef platter is an excellent choice for a summer gathering as it offers a refreshing and flavourful spread. Varieties include balsamic glazed, peppercorn-crusted, garlic and dijon, herb-crusted, and classic roast beef.

Cornichons, pickled red onions, horseradish sauce, and Dijon mustard are great accompaniments for the dish. Add fresh vegetables such as watercress and cherry tomatoes with condiments like balsamic reduction, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and fig jam.

Healthy meat platter ideas for South Africans

A healthy meat platter contains well-balanced and nutritious ingredients such as lean meats, whole foods, and spices. Try these ideas for satisfying but nutritious platter options.

14. Biltong

Beef jerky (biltong) is an excellent choice if you want a unique and flavourful meat platter idea to be enjoyed as a snack. It is a dried and cured form of beef rich in protein and lower in fat than traditional meat cuts.

It can be served with nuts and dried fruits like almonds, mango slices, and cranberries. Add fresh vegetables for a refreshing contrast and assorted pickles for a tangy bite. If you enjoy an extra kick, hot sauce is a great addition.

15. Seafood braai

Seafood braai is an excellent choice if you want to enjoy the rich flavour of seafood. Fantastic options for your platter include lemon garlic shrimp skewers, spicy grilled calamari, lemon herb grilled salmon steaks, garlic butter lobster tails, and chilli-lime grilled prawns. Accompany the dish with vegetables, lemon wedges, and herbed butter sauce.

16. Ceviche with prawns

This delightful meal features prawns cured in citrus juices like lime or lemon alongside other flavourful ingredients. The acid in the citrus juice denatures proteins, giving the dish a cooked appearance and texture.

Prawn ceviche typically consists of bite-sized shrimp pieces, citrus marinade, red onion, tomatoes, coriander, jalapeno, avocado, and salt and pepper to taste. You can accompany it with tortilla chips, sliced radishes, and lime wedges. Citrusy cocktails like margaritas offer additional refreshments.

17. Chimichurri flank steak platter

The dish features juicy and tender lean beef slices served with chimichurri sauce. Make grilled flank steak by marinating it with olive oil, cumin, garlic, and smoked paprika, then grilling it to medium-rare.

The chimichurri sauce contains blended fresh parsley, coriander, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Serve with grilled vegetables, tomato and red onion salad, and avocado slices.

18. Quinoa and chicken lettuce wraps

Quinoa and chicken lettuce wraps are healthy appetizer choices ideal for parties and gatherings. It is made by filling lettuce leaves with quinoa and chicken mixture.

The platter should include dipping sauces, fresh garnishes, side salad, lemon wedges, fresh fruits, and hot sauce for extra flavour. Ensure an interactive dining experience by serving the dish with refreshing beverages like tropical fruit punch or iced tea.

Homemade meat platter ideas for South Africans

Making meat platters at home is a perfect way to unite the family and let your loved ones experience your culinary skills. Try these ideas to ensure fun-filled eating times.

19. Chicken liver pate

Chicken liver pate is a creamy and flavourful spread made from chicken liver. The meat is sauteed with onions, garlic and other seasonings, then blended until smooth. It is a favourite snack and appetizer known for its rich and savoury taste and velvety texture.

You can serve the dish with assorted cold cuts like prosciutto and salami. Add a blend of cheeses, bread and crackers, pickles and olives, fresh fruits, and condiments like fig jam and Dijon mustard, then garnish with fresh herbs.

20. Marinated lamb chops

Marinate lamb chops with garlic, olive oil, thyme, rosemary, and citrus juice. Popular accompaniments for this dish include couscous salad, roasted vegetables, mint yoghurt sauce, and grilled zucchini ribbons.

Serve with warm pita bread and baba ganoush, then garnish with fresh herbs and lemon wedges. Ensure the platter balances flavours with the succulent lamb, aromatic herbs, and vibrant accompaniments.

21. Grilled turkey breast

This grilled turkey dish is tender with juicy meat and crispy skin, perfect for special occasions and holiday gatherings. Rub the meat cut in a mixture of fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, and thyme with salt, pepper, garlic, and olive oil.

Accompaniments for this dish include gravy, herb butter, and cranberry sauce. Serve with vegetables, honey-glazed carrots and roasted brussels sprouts. Rosemary roasted potatoes or garlic mashed potatoes are also excellent additions.

Braai meat platter ideas for South Africans

Braais are an established social and cultural tradition in South Africa that brings individuals together through outdoor cooking. Enjoy the shared love for food through these excellent meat platter ideas for parties.

22. Bobotie bites

Bobotie is a traditional South African dish with spiced and baked minced meat topped with a custard-like egg mixture. Serve with accompaniments like apricot chutney, cucumber raita, and sliced mango.

The platter can have soft, pillowy mini naan bread to scoop the bobotie and dips. Remember to garnish with fresh coriander for a pop of colour and toasted almonds for a crunchy texture.

23. Peri-peri chicken wings

Chicken wings are marinated in peri-peri sauce to absorb the spicy and flavourful essence, then grilled, baked, or fried to perfection. It can be served with various dipping sauces, fresh garnishes, fresh vegetable sticks, a complimentary cheese platter, pickles, olives, bread, and rolls.

24. Beef curry pies

Beef curry pies are filled with spiced and flavourful beef curry in flaky pastry. The best side condiments for this dish include achar, peri-peri sauce, and sliced jalapenos.

You can also add a selection of bread and rolls, such as roti, crispy papadums, and mini garlic butter rolls. Ingredients like mini spinach pitas, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado hummus, fresh salads, spiced nuts, and a variety of dipping sauces are a great addition.

25. Samoosas with meat filling

Prepare samoosas with meat fillings (minced beef or lamb) seasoned with your favourite spices. Serve with dipping sauces, like mint chutney, coriander sauce, and tamarind sauce.

Best side condiments to complement the samoosas include yoghurt, lime wedges, and mango pickles. You can also add a selection of bread and wraps with fresh salads, spiced nuts, and garnishes.

What can you put on a meat platter?

A charcuterie board should have an assortment of items. Popular additions include the following;

Meats like prosciutto, salami, capicola, roast beef, pastrami, turkey, and others

Cheeses like brie, cheddar, gouda, manchego, and camembert

Selection of accompaniments, including olives, pickles, nuts, fruits, mustards, honey, and jams

Breads and crackers like baguette slices, flatbread, multigrain crackers, and crisp breadsticks

Fresh garnishes, including edible flowers and herbs like coriander, rosemary, parsley, and thyme

Condiments like olive oil, balsamic vinegar, caper berries, and herb-infused butter.

How do you present cold meat on platters?

You need to create a visually appealing display. Here are some tips to consider;

Choose a charcuterie board that complements the theme

Include a variety of cuts like special sausages and sliced cured meats

Arrange the items artistically and avoid overcrowding

Put cheeses strategically between the meats for a balanced spread

Place accompaniments and condiments strategically around the platter

Garnish with fresh herbs in the empty spaces

Keep the meats at a low temperature until serving

How much does a meat platter cost in South Africa?

The price varies with the size of the platter, the featured items, and the restaurant. For example, at Lifestyle Superspar, you will spend between R369.99 and R639.99. At Cathkin Caterers, the price starts from R391, while you can buy from R350 at Brigid's Catering.

Showcase your love for meat with any of the above meat platter ideas. The key to a memorable culinary experience is to have a variety of textures and flavours.

