A woman showed people where to go for the back-to-school season if they are looking to save money

The lady posted a video about going shopping for her children and wanted others to save big like she did

The video proved to be helpful to many parents who were complaining about the cost of school items

One woman on TikTok thought she would help people with kids and out on a budget. Online users thought it was helpful to see the video.

A Johannesburg woman showed people where to buy stationery for less. Image: @neliswe.nhlapo

The lady's TikTok video received more than 20,000 likes. The way hundreds of comments from people who are eager to discuss how expensive kids are

Woman shares stationery sale inTikTok video

A woman on TikTok @nelisiwe.nhlapo posted a video showing a store in Johannesburg. The stationery warehouse promises cheaper prices, and she rated the service turn out of 10, but since the queue was long.

The lady also detailed that they only paid half of what was budgeted on the stationery list. Watch the video below:

Parents appreciate Joburg stationery warehouse

Many people commented that they wished they had seen the video sooner. The parents discussed how they had planned for their child's school return

refmo said:

"Glad I sorted all this out second week of Dec. January school fees paid. I'm not better but I made a wise decision."

Zaza wrote:

"It will take you 100yrs to see what these teachers r doing to u but let me, as for me I only buy essential ake sa di kena ene ke shap they don't call."

user8859847202237 added:

"I bought for my kids before Christmas."

MinniePro commented:

"Ngibona istress njee Kuma faces abazali."

Ate complained"

"I bought mine at PNA it all added up to 2.5k."

Woman shows people plug for cheap items

