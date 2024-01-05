Woman in Johannesburg Plugs SA With Stationery Warehouse for Back-to-School Season
- A woman showed people where to go for the back-to-school season if they are looking to save money
- The lady posted a video about going shopping for her children and wanted others to save big like she did
- The video proved to be helpful to many parents who were complaining about the cost of school items
One woman on TikTok thought she would help people with kids and out on a budget. Online users thought it was helpful to see the video.
The lady's TikTok video received more than 20,000 likes. The way hundreds of comments from people who are eager to discuss how expensive kids are
Woman shares stationery sale inTikTok video
A woman on TikTok @nelisiwe.nhlapo posted a video showing a store in Johannesburg. The stationery warehouse promises cheaper prices, and she rated the service turn out of 10, but since the queue was long.
Cape Town residents escorted off Clifton beach by security in TikTok video, Mzansi debates treatment
The lady also detailed that they only paid half of what was budgeted on the stationery list. Watch the video below:
Parents appreciate Joburg stationery warehouse
Many people commented that they wished they had seen the video sooner. The parents discussed how they had planned for their child's school return
refmo said:
"Glad I sorted all this out second week of Dec. January school fees paid. I'm not better but I made a wise decision."
Zaza wrote:
"It will take you 100yrs to see what these teachers r doing to u but let me, as for me I only buy essential ake sa di kena ene ke shap they don't call."
user8859847202237 added:
"I bought for my kids before Christmas."
MinniePro commented:
"Ngibona istress njee Kuma faces abazali."
Shell Petrol attendant welcomes 2024 in TikTok video, tries to tease customer with dance and has SA divided
Ate complained"
"I bought mine at PNA it all added up to 2.5k."
Woman shows people plug for cheap items
A lady went shopping at PEP and showed people sweet bargains. Online users were amazed.
Woman plugs parents with "Konka" venue for kids
Briefly News previously reported that one woman showed her kids having the best time at a place she jokingly dubbed as Konka for little children
She shared the plug on her TikTok page @tsheno0 and urged parents to take their kids there. The video shows children packed at Blueberry Square and having fun with movie and TV characters like Bumblebee and Peppa Pig.
The video got insane views on the video-sharing app, and eager parents said they'll be flocking to Blueberry Square with their little ones.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News