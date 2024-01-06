A woman made it clear that she won't let her brother babysit because of his behaviour

The sister recorded his brother while on babysitting duty, catching him sipping on a baby's bottle

The online users reacted to the video with laughter, and some said they could relate to the brother's acts

A woman said she won't let her brother babysit again after she caught him drinking from a baby's bottle while babysitting. Images: @mafuze.zee

Source: TikTok

A woman decided that she wouldn't allow her brother to babysit again.

@mafuze.zee shared a video of his brother on TikTok sipping a baby's bottle.

The baby, on the other hand, was playing and not paying attention.

See why the woman won't let her brother babysit

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The hilarious video got over 41k likes. Many online users found the brotherly love funny.

@Theenlightenedone commented:

"It's not that hard guys just keep it distracted and feed it."

@Ntando Ntamo shared:

"As gents with younger siblings. We all drank their bottles and chowed their food shame. Good times ."

@princessAlice wrote:

"But baby eats are so sweet, Have you ever tested their food hits so hard."

@Maria ✌️ said:

"The baby is doing push-ups making you keep fitness ."

@user2084898297151 shared:

"My first is 4yrs he does this to his little sister of 3 weeksif you look away in a sec you will see thisand he will run fast."

@Sam❤️ said:

"Haw he’s making sure it’s safe for the baby to drink ."

High school boys take on babysitting duty

In another story, Briefly News reported about Pretoria Boys High School being on babysit duty.

Pupils at Pretoria High School took several babies for a walk. A video by @user5731532811500 shows pictures of them holding the babies and smiling.

Many people thought the high school students choosing to babysit was adorable. Netizens said that this was good practice for future husbands and fathers.

Granny charges to babysit her grandchildren

Meanwhile, a grandmother evoked mixed emotions after she decided to charge for babysitting her grandchildren.

She wrote to a local radio station for advice on her babysitting fee drama. She doesn't feel she needs to look after her grandbabies for free.

While this is not something you hear daily, many people were all for it. Looking after children is hard work, and many feel the granny is entitled to some compensation.

Nothing is for free these days. However, some fired shots at the granny, claiming she should feel privileged to have time with her grandbabies.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News