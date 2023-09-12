This granny decided to start charging to babysit her grandchildren and turned to Mzansi for advice

Writing into a local radio station, the granny explained that she felt like she was being used, so she started charging

While some felt what she was doing was horrifying, there were a lot of people who clapped for her bravery

Becoming a grandparent is a joyous experience for many, filled with love and the prospect of spending quality time with adorable grandchildren. However, some are not that welcoming to being glorified babysitters.

Small children can be exhausting to look after, especially if there is more than one. Naturally, being older, babysitting takes a toll quicker than it used to.

Granny starts charging family for babysitting services

One grandmother in Howick wrote to a local radio station to get some advice on her babysitting fee drama. She doesn't feel that she needs to look after her grandbabies for free.

This granny, who chose to remain anonymous, is the proud grandmother of three beautiful kids aged 2, 5, and 7. She has been the go-to babysitter for her daughter and son-in-law whenever they needed a night out or had an event to attend. At first, she was happy to help out for free, driven by her love for her grandchildren.

However, as time went on, she began to feel taken advantage of, prompting her to start charging her daughter and son-in-law per hour for her babysitting services. This decision led to a heated argument with her daughter, who believed that her mother should be providing childcare out of love, not for financial gain.

The grandmother's perspective is clear: She sees her time and effort as valuable and believes that charging for babysitting is a fair way to compensate her for her services. Last week, when her daughter couldn't afford her babysitting fee, they had to miss an event. Despite the family tensions, the grandmother remains resolute in her stance, arguing that nothing in life is truly free.

The radio station shared her full message in a post on social media.

Mzansi weighs in on the family drama

While this is not something you hear every day, a lot of people were all for it. Looking after children is hard work, and many feel the granny is entitled to some sort of compensation. Nothing is for free these days. However, there were those who fired shots at the granny, claiming she should feel privileged to have time with her grandbabies.

Read some of the mixed feelings:

Felicia Anamalai backed Granny up:

“You are not wrong they can afford to go to events surely they can afford to pay you or hire a babysitter. You raised your kids, and it’s time to live your life... Hopefully, this issue will be resolved soon ”

Natasha Nathulal was horrified:

“I can’t wait for grandkids, as you get older, your values change. I would never want a dime from my kids for getting to spend time with my grandkids. That’s when memories are made, which should be priceless.”

Monica Walker Van Wyhe was on the fence:

“There's a big difference between spending quality time with the grandkids and babysitting them every other weekend. I've watched parents leave their kids with their mom’s weekend after weekend and think it's okay. Some grandmothers are moms to their grandkids on a daily basis, and it's tiring and stressful. Grandkids are a blessing. My children have never imposed their kids on me. Some young couples take advantage of their parents.”

Sue Petzer shared her story:

“My mom looked after my kids when needed. And it was a lot, as a single mom I worked a lot. My children, to this day, mourn the passing of their beloved grandparents it gave them a deep sense of love and belonging. It is indescribable the bond they each had. And I will always remember that and carry on this way. Do what I can for my grandkids ❤”

Wendy Singh is all for it:

“You have every right to ask for payment. You had your turn as a parent, so why should you now be constantly asked to take care of your grandkids whilst your children go out and enjoy life? Helping out once in a while, in the case of an emergency, is acceptable, but they should not make a habit out of it.”

