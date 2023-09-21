A video of Pretoria Boys' high school students left many people touched after seeing the boys take part in a wholesome activity

The clip shows the students in Gauteng having fun in a helpful way by taking care of some babies during their free time

Online users commented how sweet the young boys were for putting in the effort to play with a number of infants

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Students at Pretoria Boys' High School went viral for a heartwarming reason. The friends were hanging out together and had little bundles of joy to care for.

Pretoria Boys High School were on babysitting duty, and many loved to see it. Image: @user5731532811500

Source: TikTok

The video of the tender moment involving teenagers and babies got thousands of likes. Many commented on the video, raving about the teen boys.

Pretoria Boys' High School take care of babies

Pupils at Pretoria High School took several babies for a walk. A video by @user5731532811500 shows pictures of them holding the babies and smiling.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Online users delighted by Pretoria schoolboys

Many people thought the high school students choosing to babysit was adorable. Netizens said that this was good practice for future husbands and fathers.

Katlie said:

"So beautiful, we are raising true gentlemen."

PsyD commented:

"So proud of you guys."

Mablican added:

"Future fathers, brothers, uncles and husbands proud of you boys."

Precious Rujuwa gushed:

"Well done boys."

EmpressVee added:

"Wow this is wonderful."

High school students go TikTok viral

People are always interested in seeing things students get up to. Some pupils decided to give themselves a risky haircuts for fun.

"Rocking up as an inmate is insane": SA amused as pupils dress up on career day

Briefly News previously reported that A video of school children went viral as they ditched school uniforms. They were all dressed as professionals in their dream future careers.

The video of the children who showed up as farmers, police officers and more got thousands of likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who loved seeing the children's creativity.

A video posted on TikTok by @uriel.dombo shows school kids dressed in various professions while at school. The children chose different careers, from farmers to lawyers and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News