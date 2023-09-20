Two creative Grade 7 pupils impressed their teacher with their school project, prompting her to share it with social media users

The primary school kids are seen in a TikTok video with a hydraulic excavator that they built with cardboard and other materials

South African netizens were impressed with the result, and they lauded the kids as future scientists

Two grade 7 students were praised for their well-built school project. Image: @thobey4

Source: TikTok

Two Grade 7 boys have captured the hearts of the people with their remarkable creation. They made a functional model of a hydraulic excavator from cardboard.

Syringe-powered excavator

What makes this project even more impressive is the fact that the young innovators used syringes to power and control the excavator.

The TikTok video showcasing their school project was shared by @thobey4. It has garnered 934,000 views, 52,000 likes and hundreds of comments from people across Mzansi.

SA marvels at cardboard invention

Viewers said their model proves that innovation knows no bounds when resourcefulness and creativity are at play.

Watch the video below:

Bright future calling

South Africans have rallied behind these young boys, recognising their potential for a promising future in science and engineering.

Calls have been made for their teacher to consider entering their work in science expos.

Read some of the comments below:

@tholib32 said:

"That is what we want in SA. May God bless them as our future engineers."

@preshybabe wrote:

"Wow, these kids are so smart. "

@andygirl2013 stated:

"I hope you gave them 100% They deserve it."

@dipuoukuxk7 commented:

"Next future scientists God bless them."

@sibusisomthethwa mentioned:

"Hydraulic excavator.Good job young people."

@Mhani_ Gee wrote:

"At least someone is teaching our kids invention instead of the lizard structures we were taught which remain useless to date. ❤️"

@user7161462561128 asked:

"Wow, which school is this? What a creativity."

@lebochowe suggested:

"Enter them into the science expo, please. "

