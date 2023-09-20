A devastated man was captured holding shredded banknotes after daring thieves botched a heist

It appears in the TikTok video that the robbers tried to bomb a safe and ended up destroying the loot they were after

The video sparked mixed reactions on the social media platform, with many saying the torn money could still be saved

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A video of shredded money trended on social media. Image: @mphochuene23

Source: TikTok

A man witnessed first-hand the aftermath caused by brazen robbers.

The scene, captured in a trending video, showed the man who couldn't hide his pain as he revealed the shredded remains of once-valuable banknotes.

TikTok video of ripped money spreads

As the man showed the shredded money, another guy can be heard laughing in disbelief, clearly stunned by the chaotic mess the robbers left behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The TikTok video uploaded by @mphochuene23 clocked 485,000 views and hundreds of people shared their opinions.

Diverse reactions to money find

Some viewers found the man's reactions hilarious, while others were sympathetic to his misfortune.

They shared creative advice on how the man could salvage the banknotes with items like sellotape.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares tips on piecing money together

Read some of the comments below:

@angykhumalo stated:

"Mbali Nhlapho said put in bicarbonate of soda and vinegar."

@luphelohopa asked:

"Is he laughing or crying? I'm so confused."

@Mlungisi_AP wrote:

"That's why we learnt solving puzzles in Grd R. Look for other pieces and paste them together. "

@corra035 posted:

"Can't you sellotape it?"

@biancagodeffroy26 commented:

"The way this guy is laughing. Yoh got me laughing too."

@azania325i shared:

"That money can be changed in banks if it still has that wire."

@ellenkgaladi7 wrote:

"That is still money you can change it even at the selected Post Office branch."

@ntembisomthimkhulu added:

"If it doesn't have ink you can still change it at SA Reserve Bank."

Cash-in-transit robbers strike twice 20 minutes apart in Pretoria, Mzansi stunned: “Having a full busy day”

In another article, Briefly News reported that cash-in-transit robbers worked overtime in Pretoria and managed to attack two vehicles.

The first incident occurred on the N4 between Simon Vermooten Road and Rossouw Street at around 17:20. The aftermath of the incident was also captured on camera and posted on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News