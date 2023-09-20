A makoti has shown how she went above and beyond to fulfil her cultural practices ahead of her wedding

The woman posted a video on social media of her plastering cow dung onto a pavement, and people had lots to stay

Many viewers questioned her application method and added their two cents about how it should be done

A soon-to-be bride swept cow dung onto the pavement.

Source: TikTok

A blushing bride recently captured the attention of social media with her pre-wedding preparations.

Woman gets ready for wedding

The bride @thekisobeauty, eager to fulfil the requirements of her culture, took to TikTok to share a video of herself spreading cow dung onto a pavement.

This unusual practice raised eyebrows and sparked a lively discussion among viewers. Her use of a broom left many viewers puzzled.

Preserving cultural heritage

Some viewers weighed in, highlighting that the traditional method involves using one's hands to spread the cow dung instead of a broom.

They argued that the hands approach is more authentic and also preserves the sacredness of the practice.

Watch the video below:

Pedi bride gets Mzansi talking

Others expressed concerns about the potential harm to the pavement, suggesting that applying cow dung in this manner might lead to damage.

Read some of the comments below:

@ndindi_n said:

"But it looks like it’s already paved moes."

@know-leempummymtho commented:

"Boloko on a pavement."

@keletsomooketsi stated:

"Imagine how tired you will be on your wedding day."

@bokangmorena commented:

"I used to kneel down to do this job, but people just do the simple way. Life is not fair."

@oletilwekopano posted:

"It's our culture, the smell of home. I miss it add yes on top of the paving. ❤️"

@ramhikelafrance added:

"I believe you are supposed to use your hands, my dear."

@KING45 wrote:

"Use your hands wife material."

@unvaxxed58 asked:

"Slavery and for what? Did they pay R2 million for lobola?"

Badplaas man helps wife perform makoti duties in TikTok video: "He helps me with everything"

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Mpumalanga woman gushed over how her husband came to her rescue when it was time to perform her makoti duties.

The lucky dame was expecting to cook for her in-laws and her man stood by her side to ensure she nailed it. Netizens congratulated her and joked about their experiences and expectations of being makotis.

