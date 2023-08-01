Nomzamo Mbatha has shared with her followers that the cow dung used in one episode of Shaka iLembe was real

In the series, she plays the role of Shaka Zulu's mother, Queen Nandi, who had to clean her own hut with the cow dung

Netizens continue to give Nomzamo Mbatha her flowers for portraying the role of Queen Nandi and excelling at it

Shaka iLembe viewers were shocked after finding out that Queen Nandi had used real cow dung to clean her hut.

Fans are left mesmerised by Nomzamo Mbatha's acting skills as she plays the role of Shaka Zulu's mother. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha revealed to Shaka iLembe viewers that the cow dung scene, had real cow dung

On her Twitter account, Nomzamo Mbatha shared a picture of the cow dung and said it was real.

In the episode, her character, Queen Nandi, had to clean her hut using it.

"That was real. By the way."

Netizens react to Nomzamo Mbatha's revelation, shower her with praise

@Lene_Marlene_ said:

"Should have thrown it at the king when he came to bother you."

@MotheoLebelo said:

"Thank you for giving us your all through Queen Nandi."

@baddieforjesus said:

"You are eating your role right up sis. Keep it up."

@JezzaMaqasa said:

"Could tell, there was art in how smeared that cow dung on that floor."

@_noleen said:

"No girl you tried, but we who know how it should be done, I was disappointed, but thanks for trying. Great show.! BIG UPS!!"

Viewers continue to show love to Nomzamo Mbatha on Shaka iLembe

Following her debut, Mzansi could not stop raving about Nomzamo Mbatha. The actress who got introduced to our screen for playing the role of Thandeka on Isibaya, now executive produced a show which became an instant hit since it premiered.

Viewers dubbed her a powerhouse of note, and they let her know that weekly.

Speaking about the role, Nomzamo told TshisaLIVE that she show accurately portrayed how Africans lived n the 1700s.

