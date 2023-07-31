Reality TV star, Kelly Khumalo, has complimented Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema

She publicly declared that she was proud of Malema after the party's 10th-anniversary celebrations

Social media was quick to remind the singer about Julius' criticism of her, but she remained firm in her stance

Kelly Khumalo has shocked many with her recent social media posts. She gave a shout-out to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after he dragged her on Twitter.

Kelly Khumalo sings Julius Malema's praises on social media

The singer said she was proud of the party leader after the EFF celebrated its 10th anniversary at FNB stadium.

She wrote a tweet saying:

"I'm so proud of EFF."

When Tweeps reminded the Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker that Malema had publicly accused her of being involved in the death of her baby daddy, Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa but she was not moved and responded:

“I truly don’t care what your thoughts of me are. The fact remains that it takes courage and strength to build what Malema did. And that deserves applause, even from me."

Here is the tweet below:

Social media reacts to Kelly Khumalo's EFF compliment

Surprised Twitter users couldn't help but weigh in on the wonder. These are some of their comments:

@matriarch_mom said:

"You should be telling the world about Senzo's death."

@rsa_charlie stood firm:

"All I want to hear from you is who killed Senzo?"

@Buda_maama wanted the truth:

"Ok Kelly, but do you know something about Senzo's demise? Be honest, we need to get done with this. It has dragged for far too long now."

@AkanimiltonM asked:

"But u know the truth , how do you sleep at night that someone’s mother want closure but wen u just denying that."

@vashennie_8 warned:

"Your applause doesn’t mean he’s gonna protect you."

@NgobeniMohau predicted:

"Because Malema is a twin plug. After this post "Kelly deserves a second chance like Zuma" Effff.. Blah, Blah, blah!"

Julius Malema implicates Kelly Khumalo with Senzo Meyiwa's death

The outspoken party leader accused Kelly of the full knowledge of the death of the slain Orlando Pirates goalie, who passed away at the Khumalo residence in October 2014.

This is what he said in the video:

"We hold a very strong view that Senzo was killed. And those people in the house knew who killed him... Personally, I’m more than convinced that Kelly knows something. There must be a way she must be held."

Zandie Khumalo stands tall amid Senzo Meyiwa hate

In another Briefly News report, Kelly's sister, Zandie Khumalo wrote a bold statement about the hate she is receiving from the country amid the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Zandie wrote a strong message on her Instagram saying the time of impressing others was over and that she sees herself as a warrior. She ended the note by saying she falls in love with herself every day.

