Controversy-smeared Zandie Khumalo has put up some boundaries

The singer has been followed by controversy and hostility since the Senzo Meyiwa Trial

She took to her Instagram to affirm herself and take life as it comes

Singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede has put her foot down and showed herself some love.

Zandie Khumalo has put herself first with a bold social media post amid hostile public attacks. Images: @zandie_khumalo_gumede

Source: Instagram

Zandie Khumalo affirms herself on social media

The singer has faced public hostility and media scrutiny since Senzo Meyiwa died in 2014.

She reminded herself that she is the boss of her life in an Instagram post live from the Pretoria High Court, where she is testifying on the new Senzo Meyiwa Trial. She wrote a note to herself saying:

"The time of shrinking to make others comfortable is over, the time of dimming our light to make others comfortable is over. The time of suppressing our magic to make others comfortable is over.

"Zandile Lorraine Khumalo you are a warrior, uliqhawe and I fall in love with you everyday 'Public figure, Popola Mapopola'."

Here is the post:

Social media's hostility against Zandie Meyiwa

The public scrutiny has worsened since she took the stand in the new Senzo Meyiwa trial. These are some of the comments:

@_PrinceLovesYou tried a boycott:

"@zandie_khumalo allow me to say You are wasting your time with this Album. It will never sell Until Longwe is in jail."

@k_biza said:

"Zandie Khumalo is so rude! Can't wait for Adv Mshololo to put her in her place...

@tsubaiskhosana gave some advice:

"Ucula kamnandi sisi wami. And your voice will sound even more beautiful once you tell us who killed Senzo."

@Lebogang_Tidi tried to mobilise:

"Zandie Khumalo must be booed off stage till she Tells us who killed Senzo."

@leedeeya14 said:

@zandie_khumalo I hope no 1 gets to buy your music.Wena o busy lana making music while you and your family and your drug lord of a boyfriend (Longwe)killed Senzo, while his parent is mourning their child. Le di satan ngempela!

Zandie Khumalo loses her temper in court

In a recent Briefly News report, the singer had a heated exchange with defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo.

The two had a spicy back and forth when Nxumalo cross-examined Zandie during the new Senzo Meyiwa Trial.

Zandie finally lost her temper and fired Nxumalo with a hot one-liner:

"Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else's wife."

Source: Briefly News