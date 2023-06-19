Nomzamo Mbatha has received praise on social media after Shaka iLembe premiered on 18 June

Mzansi shared posts lauding the former Isibaya actress' on-screen effort as Nandi and behind-the-scenes' work as the executive producer

This came after Nomzamo Mbatha went viral for her Shaka iLembe premiere gorgeous outfit that left Mzansi in awe

Nomzamo Mbatha's name topped social media's trends list after Shaka iLembe premiered on 18 June.

Nomzamo Mbatha has been lauded for playing Nandi and producing 'Shaka iLembe'. Image: Noam Galai and Andrew Esiebo

Source: Getty Images

Shortly after the show debuted on Mzansi Magic, peeps sang Mbatha praises. Twitter influencer @Jabu_Macdonald penned a post lauding Nomzamo for meeting viewers' expectations through her character Nandi and as an executive producer.

"#ShakaiLembeMzansi This is an appreciation post to Nomzamo Mbatha for playing Nandi and being one of the Executive Producers of the show "

Nomzamo Mbatha given her flowers after Shaka iLembe premiered

In the comments section, Mzansi couldn't get enough of Mbatha's amazing acting skills. They said she embodied her Nandi character, and her efforts behind the scenes as Shaka iLembe's executive producer deserve to be applauded.

@BoostingCable said:

"She shreds every moment. She is just glorious."

@sibusiso_ngwale shared:

"She's an entire goddess."

@THATzahngobesir posted:

"The Queen herself ❤️ #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@ite_thedeejay replied:

"I love Nandi so much. A round of applause for Nomzamo Mbatha. You are absolutely phenomenal."

@Zintle_elsie commented:

"She is a powerhouse "

Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka iLembe premiere outfit complimented

Before getting praised for her acting and producing skills, Nomzamo's Shaka iLembe premiere dress stole the show on the red carpet.

The star rocked a Zulu-inspired dress that hugged her tiny waist and showed off her beautiful body. According to TRUELOVE, the couture outfit was completed with an intricate metal breast plate and a black Zulu headgear that served as an accessory.

Videos and pics showing off the gorgeous look trended on Twitter. Peeps loved it and gave Nomzamo genuine compliments.

