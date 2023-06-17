Makhadzi dropped her new singles Dear Ex and Nia Zwifha and made the announcement on her socials

The singer referred to the songs as twins and promoted them with a dramatic video like she was giving birth

Makhadzi's fans reacted to the release with excitement and encouraged the singer to consider acting as a second profession

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Makhadzi announced that her new single is out. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi released two singles under her new record label Makhadzi Entertainment. She said on Instagram that the songs titled Dear Ex and Nia Zwifha are available on all streaming platforms.

Makhadzi drops singles under her new record label

The Ghanama hitmaker symbolised her new beginning as an independent artist with birth and posted a video pretending she was delivering babies.

"Birthed the twins Dear Ex and Nia Zwifha are now available on all digital platforms. Tell your besties and family to tell their besties and family uri Makhadzi Entertainment is up.❤️"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Makhadzi gets praise for her acting skills

Makhadzi's Instagram followers were impressed with her acting skills and gave her theatric promo video props in the comments.

After her troubles with her former recording label Open Mic, the artist decided to boss up with her own record company.

The singer claimed she was being exploited by the infamous Open Mic and accused the label of withholding her contract.

See the Instagram video below:

Instagram users react to Makhadzi's new songs

@elonakukulela asked:

"Why is this guy hitting the head?"

@zaddyreloaded commented:

"Never seen this creativity up there."

@nommynzama posted:

"At some point, I thought this was happening for real until I read your caption. You should consider acting as well, that scene was fire."

@misslianthite added:

"Lol, and she doesn’t push, she’s crying. "

@karabo_karlie_mohlala mentioned:

"You should really consider acting. Haibo."

@flavia_muhluri stated:

"Mina drama weh, good acting though.❤️"

@anastasimokgobu's suggested:

"Muvhango should cast you."

@jodie_bamphethe wrote:

"Drama nngafha."

Makhadzi announces new music dropping soon, Mzansi can’t keep calm: “We are ready”

In another story, Briefly News reported that South African music lovers are in for a treat this Friday as Makhadzi is ready to drop new music. The star has been teasing new music since parting ways with Open Mic Productions.

Makhadzi made headlines in the past few weeks after accusing her former record label of exploitation. The singer claimed she was never paid for the albums she released when she was signed to the label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News