Makhadzi recently had her fans and followers jumping with joy when she announced that she is dropping new music this coming Friday

The Kokovha hitmaker took to her social media pages to share stunning pictures while rocking an orange outfit

Music lovers can't wait to hear what their fav has been working on since her dramatic exit from her label Open Mic Productions

South African music lovers are in for a treat this Friday as Makhadzi is ready to drop new music. The star has been teasing new music since parting ways with Open Mic Productions.

Makhadzi has announced the release date for her new music. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi set to drop new music after leaving Open Mic Productions

Makhadzi made headlines in the past few weeks after accusing her former record label of exploitation. The singer claimed she was never paid for the albums she released when she was signed to the label.

The star also revealed that she had founded her own record label, Makhadzi Entertainment and was due to drop new music under the label. According to News24, the Limpopo-born singer left her fans in their feels when she teased new music with an emotional video.

Taking to her social media pages, the Ghanama singer finally gave a date for her music release and noted that she is dropping something hot this Friday. She wrote:

"Happy Monday ,❤️happy new week. let’s start our new week with good energy, we counting down for dear x and niazwifha official this Friday 16 june. Link on my bio."

Makhadzi's fans can't wait for her new music

Makhadzi's followers are counting down the days to the release date. Many headed to her timeline to express joy over the music.

@mukololowahakutama said:

"Yes queen se ready."

@rudzni_racheal commented:

"Ri ready Makhadzi weeee ❤️‍"

@prissy_prissy_aa added:

"Orange is the new black ❤️"

@prince_mbedzi2 noted:

"Queen weee re ready"

Source: Briefly News