The ugliest NBA players as voted by you? Here is the top 25 list

Who are the ugliest NBA players in 2022? Like many other fields, some people do not focus only on one's talents or qualifications but also on physical appearance. Besides being famous for their skills on the basketball court, some NBA players have found themselves trending for their looks.

Group of friends playing street basketball in their neighborhood. Photo: SrdjanPav

Source: Getty Images

The current society has come up with a threshold for defining people as ugly, beautiful, or handsome. The list below is of 25 different or funny looking basketball players considered ugly by viewers.

Top 25 ugliest NBA players as voted by you

While beauty is skin deep, most people focus on exterior looks, and that is why you will come across lists of the most beautiful or ugliest people worldwide. This reasoning has been narrowed down to the basketball field, and below are those who are considered the ugliest NBA players.

1. Kurt Rambis

Head coach Kurt Rambis of the New York Knicks reacts during the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns. Photo: Christian Petersen

Source: Getty Images

Kurt is a 64-year- old Greek-American former professional basketball player and coach. He stands 6′ 8″ tall, and before retiring, he played the power forward position for teams like New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers.

2. Troy Murphy

Troy Murphy #3 of the Indiana Pacers walks upcourt during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Source: Getty Images

Troy is 41 years old, standing 6′ 11″. He played power forward / centre position for teams such as Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Troy has semi-closed eyes that hide behind a big nose that seems to have been broken multiple times leading him to be considered one of the ugly NBA players by some of his fans and haters.

3. Luis Scola

Luis Scola #4 of Team Argentina during the second half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Luis is 41 years old and 6′ 9″ tall. The Argentine played the power forward position for Ferro Carril Oeste, Baskonia, Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, and Brooklyn Nets. Some sources describe his face as a pseudo-3D sketch made by a toddler as nothing seems to fit.

4. Chris Andersen

Chris Andersen #11 of the Power looks on as they play against the Tri State on June 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Rob Carr/BIG3

Source: Getty Images

Andersen is a 43-year-old and 6′ 10″ American former basketballer who played centre / power forward position for teams like Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets, Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Instead of enhancing his looks, the yellow, green, and purple collar tattoo around his neck displaying the slogan FREE BIRD make him unappealing to some people. In addition, he prefers funny hairstyles that make him an ugly NBA player.

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers during an NBA basketball game circa 1980 the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Focus on Sport

Source: Getty Images

74-year-old Kareem played basketball for over 20 years and amassed 38,387 points. He played for the Lakers from 1975-89. Even though he may not have had the best looks in the court, Kareem became a household name because of his unmatched skills.

6. Greg Oden

Greg Oden #22 of the Aliens looks on during the game against the Trilogy on July 31, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

34-year-old Greg Oden stands 7’0″ tall. He has played the centre position for teams like Portland Trail Blazers, Miami Heat, and Jiangsu Dragons. He appears older than his age, making some wonder if he is really 34.

7. Manute Bol

Philadelphia 76ers Manute Bol (31) standing on court during preseason tournament game vs Los Angeles Lakers. Inglewood, CA 10/21/1992. Photo: John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated

Source: Getty Images

Manute Bol died in 2010 at the age of 47 years. He was a 7′ 6″ tall Sudanese-American and played centre position for teams such as Rhode Island Gulls, Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, and Florida Beach Dogs.

Forget the fat NBA players who appear to be out of shape. Manute was not only very tall but also scarily skinny. In addition, Manute Bol's eyebrows were too thin to be seen, giving him an unusual physical appearance.

8. Byron Mullens

New center, Byron Mullens. The Los Angeles Clippers basketball team practicing at their Culver City facilities. Photo: Ted Soqui/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

33-year-old Byron is a British-American playing power forward / centre position. He has been with teams such as London Lions, Oklahoma City Thunder, Charlotte Bobcats, LA Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers. He is 7′ 0″ tall with noticeably huge eyebrows with widely separated eyes.

9. Donyell Marshall

Donyell Marshall #24 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2006 NBA Playoffs at the Palace at Auburn Hills. Photo: Elsa

Source: Getty Images

48-year-old Donyell Marshall stands 6′ 9″ tall. He played the power forward / small forward position for teams like Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Seattle SuperSonics, and Philadelphia 76ers.

Marshall made it to this list of the ugliest basketball players because it appears that the size of his head is not proportional to his facial features and the rest of his body.

10. Michael Ruffin

New Orleans Pelicans assistant Michael Ruffin before the New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball game on January 03, 2019. Photo: Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

45-year-old Ruffin has played power forward / centre positions for teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, Caprabo Lleida, Utah Jazz, Milwaukee Bucks, and Portland Trail Blazers. The 6′ 9″ tall former basketball player has a different shape of head and facial features.

11. Shelden Williams

Sheldon Williams #23 of the Duke Blue Devils during a college basketball game against the Georgetown Hoyas at the MCI Center on January 24, 2004 in Washington, DC. Photo: Mitchell Layton

Source: Getty Images

Shelden Williams stands 6′ 9″ tall. He has played the power forward / centre positions for Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and New Jersey Nets. His eyes are deep inside the sockets.

12. D.J. Mbenga

DJ Mbenga #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after scoring a basket during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 18, 2009. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Source: Getty Images

41-year-old Mbenga has played centre position for teams like Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and New Orleans Hornets. The Belgian-Congolese former basketballer is 7′ 0″ tall with sharp ears and an out of proportion head.

13. Andrei Kirilenko

Andrei Kirilenko, #47 of CSKA Moscow in action during the Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four Madrid 2015 Semifinal B game. Rodolfo Molina/Euroleague Basketball

Source: Getty Images

Aged 41, Andrei Kirilenko is a Russian ex-NBA star that stands 6′ 9″ tall. He has played power forward / small forward positions for teams like Utah Jazz, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn Nets.

Andrei is famous for his ugly facial features and hairstyles and for having one of the ugliest tattoos in the history of the NBA.

14. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up ahead of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on March 18, 2022. Photo: Cole Burston

Source: Getty Images

29-year-old Anthony has played power forward / centre positions for teams such as New Orleans Hornets / Pelicans, and Los Angeles Lakers. He stands 6′ 10″ tall and is the famous unibrow basketball player with a perpetually surprised look.

15. Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Jonathan Daniel

Source: Getty Images

Aged 56 years, Scottie Pippen is a former small forward position basketballer for teams like Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and Portland Trail Blazers. He is 6′ 8″ tall and has a long, strangely shaped nose and droopy eyelids.

16. Tyrone Hill

Tyrone Hill #40 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on the court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robert Laberge /Allsport

Source: Getty Images

54-year-old Tyrone Hill played power forward position for Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat. He is 6′ 9″ tall and looks like a mummy, characterized by a fat nose, plump lips, and strangely shaped ears.

17. Chris Kaman

Chris Kaman #35 of the Portland Trail Blazers is seen during Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Chris, aged 39 years, played centre-position for teams like Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Portland Trail Blazers. He is 7′ 0″ tall with practically invisible eyebrows, eyes deep into the sockets, and ginger teeth.

18. Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah #55 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder during overtime at The Field House. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Standing 6′ 11″, 37-year-old French-American Joakim Noah played the centre position for teams such as Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Westchester Knicks, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers. He is not keen on grooming, evidenced by his careless hairstyle.

19. Calvin Booth

Calvin Booth #52 of the Seattle SuperSonics watches the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets at the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Otto Greule Jr

Source: Getty Images

Aged 45 years, Calvin played power forward / center positions for teams such as Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Sacramento Kings.

He is 6′ 11″ with proportionally equal head and body. He has the longest and the flattest head and ears with crooked teeth.

20. Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman hosts the launch of ManTFup at SALT7 Restaurant on August 12, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

60-year-old Rodman is 6′ 7″ tall. He played power forward / small forward positions for teams such as Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, LA Lakers, and Dallas Mavericks.

Dennis goes for parrot-like hair dyes on his eccentric haircuts. In addition, he has countless tattoos and piercings that cover his body from head to toes and prefers controversial outfits.

21. Delonte West

Delonte West of Fujian reacts during a training session for CBA 13/14 game on October 18, 2013 in Quanzhou, Fujian Province of China. Photo: Visual China Group

Source: Getty Images

38-year-old Delonte West is 6′ 4″ tall. The former point guard position player for teams such as Boston Celtics, Seattle Supersonics, and Cleveland Cavaliers does not very have appealing physical features. Furthermore, he is suffering from substance abuse and mental issues.

22. Popeye Jones

Assistant coach Popeye Jones of the Indiana Pacers during pre-game warm-ups before the game against the Toronto Raptors. Photo: Tom Szczerbowski

Source: Getty Images

51-year-old Popeye is 6′ 8″ tall. He played the power forward position for teams such as Aresium Milano, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors. He has huge ears, crossed-eyes, and crooked smile.

23. Reggie Miller

Reggie Miller attends the premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Dolby Theatre on July 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Reggie Miller is 56 year old former guard-position player for Indiana Pacers. He is 6′ 6½” tall and retired as the greatest long-range shooter in the history of the NBA. Besides his amazing skills, he will be remembered for trash-talking, making him ugly because of the words that come out of his mouth.

24. Sam Cassell

Assistant coach Sam Cassell of the LA Clippers looks on prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena on January 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

Sam Cassell is 52 years old and 6’3″ tall. He played point guard position for teams such as Houston Rockets, New Jersey Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Boston Celtics. He has an unusual shape of head, teeth, lower jaw, and small and separated eyes.

25. Gheorghe Muresan

Former Washington Bullets center Gheorghe Muresan at his home on January 8, 2015 in Potomac, MD. Photo: Jonathan Newton / The Washington Pos

Source: Getty Images

51-year-old Gheorghe Muresan was a centre position player for teams like Washington Bullets, New Jersey Jets, and Maryland Nighthawks. He is considered the ugliest NBA player considering that he looks like a giant standing 7’7″ tall with small, beady, half-closed eyes that seem to hide behind a big nose.

While the above suffer or pride in being the ugliest NBA players, some NBA players like Ben Simmons, James Harden, Luka Doncic, and Kelly Oubre Jr enjoy attention for their good looks. However, ugly or good-looking, only skill and personality make these players phenomenal.

