Makhadzi's name topped Twitter trends after a picture of her with a big belly circulated on the social media platform

Based on the trending snap Mzansi speculated that the Ghanama hitmaker might be carrying a child

However, some netizens debunked the claims saying they didn't see her huge stomach at Metro FM Music Awards last month

Makhadzi has been trending after a picture of her with a big belly, looking pregnant, made the rounds online.

Makhadzi's alleged pregnant belly in a trending picture has confused Mzansi. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Twitter user @HermaineM shared the snap, and Makhadzi looked close to giving birth because her belly was huge.

Mzansi divided by pic of Makhadzi looking pregnant

Netizens were confused by Makhadzi's big belly because some claimed they saw her without it at the Metro FM Music Awards held in May 2023. Others argued that it might be a prank or she might be shooting a music video.

However, Makhadzi's stans congratulated their fave and looked forward to the new journey ahead.

@roostahreflects said:

"She's lowkey fooling us."

@Djzonke_PH shared:

"It looks like photoshop."

@PhumlaFakude posted:

"She was here in Nelspruit not long ago, climbing on things. She’s not pregnant."

@NdivhuwoAlvinah replied:

"Congratulations Makhadzi"

@Zee_0716 commented:

"This belly doesn’t look real."

@MpeshWP wrote:

"It’s a music video."

Who could be Makhadzi's baby daddy?

For the longest time, Makhadzi was in an on-and-off relationship with Master KG. However, they ended things for good almost a year ago due to cheating rumours.

But that wasn't their first break up as TshisaLIVE reported that they had split in 2020, claiming they wanted to focus on their careers. Both stars were at the peak of their careers, with Master KG's song Jerusalema dominating the world while Makhadzi's tracks were played all over Mzansi.

Despite taking a break, Mzansi saw Makhadzi and Master KG back in each other's arms as their chemistry pulled them closer again.

The love back was short-lived as Makhadzi exposed Master KG's side chicks, reported The South African. Even though the Ghanama hitmaker later debunked the rumours she started about her ex-lover, things were never the same between them.

Mzansi was confused about their relationship until Makhadzi shared a post saying she was tired of being single.

Makhadzi posts pic of her beautiful daughter

In other news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi pulled a shocker when she posted a photo of a child she claimed was her daughter.

According to The South African, the child appeared to have been born before Makhadzi's big break in the industry.

