Disgraced record label Open Mic Productions has come under fire after another one of its artists, Paige, accused them of exploitation

The amapiano musician has revealed that she's never been paid a cent for her music despite releasing some hit singles

Superstar Makhadzi is another musician who has accused the label of exploiting her financially

Amapiano muso Paige is the latest artist to accuse Open Mic Productions of exploitation and withholding money, similar to Makhadzi's claims.

Open Mic Productions has once again come under fire for allegedly exploiting another one of its artists. Amapiano singer and dancer, Paige, shared a lengthy Facebook post that details some of her grievances at the label.

ZAlebs reports that Paige is in the same boat as Limpopo-born star Makhadzi, who has also spoken out against the label over money owed to her.

Paige reveals Open Mic Productions owes her money for some of her hit singles

The Ngiyazifela Ngawe singer held nothing back when she exposed Open Mic for allegedly owing her money, similar to Makhadzi's situation. Among other things, Paige also alleges that the label told her to look for a job because her music career is over.

On Paige's Facebook page, the heartbroken singer said she signed a three-page contract. However, when it was returned to her, it was 17 pages long and was allegedly filled with forged signatures and initials.

"What Makhadzi is going through is exactly the same thing am currently going through. From millions of streams, I have never received any benefit or a penny from those millions of streams.

"I remember signing a contract that was three pages. Soon after signing the contract, I requested a copy and was promised to get one in no time when I get home in 2021."

Paige continued by alleging that her management team unsuccessfully tried to come to a resolution over the contract issue.

Another one of her issues with the label is the apparent rift they caused between her and producer Sdala B, also signed to Open Mic.

Under the impression that they both have not received their money, Paige revealed that Sdala informed her of a meeting with the label to apparently pay him his money.

Following the meeting, Paige claims Sdala started rejecting her calls.

"All I am saying is I’m hurt and Open Mic is trying, by all means, to make me fight Sdala B."

Concluding her post, Paige asked the label to pay her and stop vilifying her in the media.

"Open Mic must pay me for my work and they must stop writing lies in newspapers so they can clean their name. Open Mic is trying so hard to clean its name by more lies and using vulnerable people."

She also went on Instagram to further address the matter.

Open Mic Productions allegedly paid influencers R80 to smear Makhadzi, fans rally to support the star

In a previous report by Briefly News, Open Mic was exposed for allegedly hiring influencers to tweet against Makhadzi in exchange for R80.

This comes after her continued public statements against the label, claiming they owe her money.

Tweeps rallied with Makhadzi under the hashtag #8MillionMakhadzi and demanded the label does right by her.

