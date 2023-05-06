Makhadzi remains adamant that her contract with Open Mic Productions has ended and posted a long rant on Twitter

The singer claimed the record label did not give her a copy of the contract that she signed three years ago

Makhadzi also accused the company of not paying for the four albums that she released under them

Makhadzi tweeted about her troubles with Open Mic Productions.

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is speaking out against the unjust treatment she got from Open Mic Productions. She posted a Twitter thread levelling damning allegations against the record label.

Makhadzi drags Open Mic Productions on Twitter

The musician said in the three years she has been with the company, she has yet to be paid for the four albums she dropped.

Makhadzi maintains contract ended with record label

Makhadzi added that she continued to work peacefully even though Open Mic didn't give her a signed copy of her signed contract.

"I am talking about the contract I signed, and no one was allowed to give me a copy. I worked with Open Mic without a copy of my contract ever since they said they would send it. I kept reminding them, but no one was willing to send me my contract."

The Milandu Bhe hitmaker bashed the recording company for disputing her statement that their business relationship had ended.

"All I wanted was to do my things in peace. That’s why I dropped my statement last week without pointing any fingers. Now they are disputing my statement, and they are saying my contract is auto-renewal. My question is, how possible is that to sign me and not give me my copy of the contract?

So I can see those clause. And how possible is that to renew my contract without sitting down with me? And how about my money for my album because you have never sent any cent? How possible is that for you to renew my contract without coming to me? What if I am not happy working with you?"

Makhadzi ended her long thread by saying she served her end of the deal and was no longer interested in working with Open Mic.

Mzansi Twitter users advise Makhadzi to consult with a lawyer

@DMN4ever mentioned:

"So each and every year South African artists complain about their record labels, kanti what's happening with signing contracts?"

@Tsietsi_Mohale posted:

"Le lona bo Makhadzi la sokodisa. It's 2023. You artists keep getting warned about what happened to other artists but never learn."

@SihleStan231 asked:

"Makhadzi, how many times does this have to happen to you? Now you have money, please acquire the services of an attorney from now on."

@FirstLadyTshepi stated:

"I pray that you own all the masters of your work, if you don't as yet, please secure that."

@Erickmabunda mentioned:

"Khadzi I think you should just get yourself a lawyer and deal with the matter."

@PalesaS_ tweeted:

"Only Cassper Nyovest has mastered this music industry business."

Makhadzi warns fans to stop booking her through Open Mic productions: "The contract has ended"

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi is cutting all ties with Open Mic Productions. The singer announced that she left the company to start her recording label, Makhadzi Entertainment.

Open Mic Productions stated that the star is still signed to them, despite Makhadzi's statements.

