The Real Housewives of Durban star Annie Mthembu recently got candid about her past life experiences

The star who held nothing back during the recent episode of Engineer Your Life With Lungelo KM opened up about terminating a pregnancy in her younger years

She said the action made her ashamed to face God and she would cry every time she went to church but he husband Kgolo Mthembu helped her find her way back to God

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Annie Mthembu is known as the spicy housewife who never sugarcoats anything and tells it like it is. The stunner rose to prominence after three seasons on The Real Housewives of Durban.

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ Star Annie Mthembu has opened up about her past. Image: @mrsannbition

Source: Instagram

Mrs Mthembu is definitely a fan favourite who has been hailed for not letting other housemates walk all over her and always standing up for herself.

Annie Mthembu gets candid about her past life

The reality TV star left nothing unsaid during a recent interview on the popular podcast Engineer Your Life With Lungelo KM. Annie spoke about her past relationships and how he met her husband Kgolo "Da Guru" Mthembu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The star admitted that she was Da Guru's PA and the two of them later started dating and got married.

RHOD star Annie Mthembu gets candid about terminating a pregnancy

Speaking about her spirituality, the mother of two said that there was a time when she was ashamed to face God because she had terminated a pregnancy. She said:

"I couldn't face God. I didn't was to talk to him, I wanted to hide from him. And when Kgolo met me, he is highly spiritual, prays, he is a prayer warrior and I said "I'm not gonna go to church with you". He said to me 'It's so important that you get in touch with God'."

The Real Housewives of Durban: Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability causes a stir among viewers

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Durban has caused quite a stir amongst viewers, focusing on Jojo Robinson's inability to take accountability for her actions.

Jojo's behaviour has left a sour taste in many viewers' mouths, who have had enough of her antics. From leaving the ladies on a getaway she had planned to pouring water on Nonku and starting a fight with Annie, Jojo's actions have been called into question.

According to ZAlebs, many viewers were not convinced by Jojo's explanation, with some suggesting that she was using her husband's health as an excuse for her behaviour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News