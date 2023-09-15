A video of a public hospital in Limpopo left many people disturbed after they saw a major hygiene hazard

The clip shows that the health facility had animals roaming around where patients slept to recover from various illnesses

Online users commented on the video, and many expressed concerns about the hospital, and some shared hilarious commentary

A video went viral after showing people a bizarre scene at Siloam District Hospital in Limpopo Hospital. In a video, people saw that patients had to deal with animals inside the healthcare facility.

A TikTok video shows a Limpopo hospital that was filled with cats, and one patient filmed the scene. Image: @tamie_leevoy

Source: TikTok

The video of the hospital got a lot of attention on social media. A number of people commented on the video, expressing how horrified they would be.

Limpopo hospital has cats inside

@tamie_leevoy posted a video when she was in the Limpopo hospital. People were concerned after seeing cats casually play while patients were recovering.

Watch the video below:

South Africans mortified by health hazard in Limpopo hospital

Many online users commented on the video and expressed their disapproval of the animals in the hospital. People commented that they never wanted to set foot in the hospital after the video.

MELOKUHLE said:

"I wonder if breastfed kids are safe there with cats."

Tshitshi Pearl Thwal commented:

"I love cats, my only concern would be the fleas they carry."

Opang added:

"From being discharged, I would work hard and get medical aid cover."

Ntlogi19 was amused:

"My fear for cats would never allow me to get sick again."

Khayonephakathi wrote:

"I wouldn't even wait to be discharged. I'd discharge myself and sign those papers."

Hospital scenes go TikTok viral

Many people like to see other people's experiences when they are in the hospital. One man was in the hospital, and he put on a dance show for the other patients.

