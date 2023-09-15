A video on TikTok went viral as it showed a guy struggling to fit in while visiting a friend in a different location

The TikTok post left many people cracking up as it showed a hilarious clash of lifestyles between locals and a friend from a township

Many people thought the video was hilarious, and many cracked jokes about the young man who took over the Pretoria suburb

A video of an interesting interaction between one guy and two young girls was a viral hit. Online users were left in stitches after seeing how one guy behaved while in the suburbs.

A TikTok video shows a man from the townships visiting a suburb and scaring kids with a prank. Image: @musa_.a

Source: TikTok

The video of the young guy in the Pretoria suburbs received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people who made fun of the situation.

TikTok video kids in suburbs get 790k views

@musa_.a posted a video on TikTok showing what it was like to bring a guy from the township to a suburb. In the video, the guy was walking in a dodgy way.

Watch the video below to see him act like he's chasing young kids in the Pretoria suburbs.

South Africans amused by prank video

Many people could not help but crack up after watching the video of the prank. Many made jokes about the little girls who ran away.

Nomali said:

"You are building character. Keep it up."

karabo commented:

"That's so mean. DO IT AGAIN!"

Isaiah wrote:

"10 years from now, they'll make a TikTok storytime about the scariest day of their lives."

hloginkadimeng added:

"It’s the way the poor girl was avoiding eye contact and speed walking."

Zuko Sokhanyile joked:

"He scared the cold out of Elsa."

Online users love to see funny TikTok videos

Many people are always eager to watch other funny videos. One video went viral as netizens thought seeing a woman fall for a prank was hilarious.

Source: Briefly News