One video recorded in a Mzansi township shows people on the road using wifi from someone's house

The video had people laughing as it shows how many in the neighbourhood love to use the free internet

Netizens had divided reactions as they discussed how residents looked comfortable using others' wifi

A video shows people hooked onto wifi. The video was fascinating as online users watched others sit by the road catching someone's connection.

A TikTok shows people in kasi using wifi from another house while in the streets. Image: @makhosonke.lindie

Source: TikTok

The video sparked an interesting discussion about internet sharing. Peeps were split over whether they would allow any one in their neighbourhood to use their connection.

Internet users in the hood take advantage of someone's wifi in TikTok video

@makhosonke.lindie posted a video showing people on their phones thanks to one person's wifi connection. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

TikTok users love to see heartwarming community moments

Peeps are usually fascinated when they see close-knit communities in townships. TikTok videos of residents uniting are always a treat.

South Africans discuss whether they would let neighbours use their wifi

Many people discussed the video, as some people said they would never let others use their internet. Some argued that there's no problem with sharing if it's an uncapped plan.

BOSS.T said:

"My daughter's friend they are always at my place, for me its good because my daughter is always indoors."

user9203010650304 wrote:

"I'd leave it on so that there are always people watching over my house. surely they wouldn't allow intruders to mess with their wifi-station lol."

Khotso303 added:

"If it's uncapped I don't see a problem...they always use mine and I don't mind because it's uncapped."

notorious_biggie2 remarked:

"That time their parents don't even greet you when they pass. I won't allow it bhabha."

Mvemve lastborn argued:

"Free security Nami ngiyabayeka.(I'd let them)."

Kasi kid gets ride of his life in "chopper", peeps floored at maker's creativity

Briefly News previously reported that helicopters are normally found in the skies, but one kasi version was found driving around, much to the surprise of netizens!

The shiny black "helicopter" has virtual tongues wagging and peeps rolling on the floor with laughter.

A closer look reveals that a grinning young boy was the lucky passenger being chauffered in the kasi chopper.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News