A man surprisingly took a walk down a township street carrying a baby on his back

Despite the bumpy walk, the man seemed unbothered and continued to carry the baby on his back

Online users praised him for being an example to other men who may feel embarrassed to carry their babies in this way

A kasi man was captured in a TikTok video walking in the street with a baby on his back. Images: TikTok/ @kamohelodiale7, Getty Images/ The Good Brigade

Source: UGC

A father who walked around the township carrying a baby on his back set the internet abuzz.

In the TikTok video shared by @kamohelodiale7, the man casually walks down the streets carrying the baby on his back.

See the man carrying a baby on his back

At the township or anywhere, this is unpopular. Usually, the people that are known to do that are women.

@kamohelodiale7 captioned the video:

"POV: Present fathers ekasi"

See what TikTokkers had to say about the guy's act

The adorable video got over 54k likes. What made the online users laugh was the infamous kasi walk of the guy, which he maintained even though he was carrying a baby. Others congratulated him for being a hands-on father.

@Nosihle said:

"Being a dad doesn’t mean you can’t be yourself anymore, be yourself but with your kid. This is so wholesome."

@Felicia commented:

"Being a present father is a flex now and it's beautiful to watch❤️."

@PS wrote:

"Proud dad right there spicing it up with the walk, you are appreciated brother❤️❤️."

@disekopearlmotsep shared:

"Where is MacG cheers to fathers who show up without making excuses."

@linahmatlalepoo jokingly said:

"Dude you have my walk dress code and hairstyle..I swear peeps on the streets think I'm a present father but I'm a woman."

@FortunateOctober commented:

"This is beautiful don't stop doing it."

A father gifted his daughter 2 brand-new purses in an emotional TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported about a touching moment when a father gave her daughter two purses.

A TikTok video by @its_florencex shows the moment her dad presented her with a thoughtful gift. In the video, the surprised lady showcased how her old wallet was all torn out.

As the clip continues, the girl unveils how her father gifted her with a new purse; she clearly expressed how touched she was after being handed two new wallets by her dad.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News