A savvy Cape Town mom has taken TikTok by storm with her ingenious car hack using products from Takealot

In her video, she reveals a brilliantly organised car with must-have accessories for moms on the go.

Women throughout Mzansi were absolutely thrilled with the genius products she used in her video

A lady from Cape Town shared a video of great Takealot accessories she uses for her car when travelling with her kids.

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town woman has unveiled a genius "mom car hack" in a TikTok video using items she purchased from Takealot.

Takealot car hack

This innovative hack was posted by TikTok user @ruthivstationery who equips mothers with the ultimate accessories to make driving with kids a breeze. The video showcases a well-organised car filled with essential items, including a first aid kit for unexpected mishaps, hooks to keep bags and belongings in order, and wet wipes conveniently stashed in every compartment for quick clean-ups.

But the real game-changer is a handy hand vacuum, ready to tackle any mess kids may create in the car. With Takealot's wide range of products, this mom's clever car hack demonstrates how a little creativity and the right tools can transform the chaos of car trips into a smooth adventure for the whole family.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi mom's love car hack video

Mothers throughout South Africa applauded this practical and time-saving solution, which has become a hit on TikTok. It's a testament to a mother's ingenuity and a reminder that simple hacks can make daily life a lot easier for busy parents on the go.

People shared their thoughts in the comment section:

@kuanele_ asked:

"That bag hook in the country we live in."

@Joanie_xx was thankful:

"Amazing purchases!! Thanks for the plug."

@Keora Wolff said:

"Getting all of these. Thank you mommy."

@Erika laughed:

"LOL the popcorn sprinkle!"

@Just Mbalz commented:

"Takealot and using 5 boxes for 5 items."

