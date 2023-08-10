A gent spit fire after he ordered grinding discs from the biggest e-commerce platform in Mzansi

The man was expecting the more than 90 disks to be brought in a single box, but they were instead delivered in individual packaging

South Africans found the entire saga hilarious and laughed their way into the comment section

A man was angry when his Takealot order was botched. Image: @chris_guardian

Source: TikTok

A South African man ordered 100 grinding disks on Takealot, and they were all sent in 100 separate boxes!

The man spared no colourful word as he expressed his anger, which netizens found side-splitting.

Man orders grinding discs from Takealot and get them in different boxes

The video was posted by @chris_guardian, and the footage trended so hard that it was viewed over 129K people. In the video, the man is livid that he ordered 100 grinding disks that were on special from Takealot. He was surprised, angered and beside himself when the e-commerce platform delivered the grinding disks in 100 separate boxes!

Takealot implicated in market dominance abuse inquiry

This is not the first time Takealot has been in the dog box. The company was recently involved in a market inquiry by the Competition Commission. The Commission found that Takealot engaged in market abuse practices in the e-commerce sector.

Watch the video here:

South Africans laugh out loud because of the hilarious video

Netizens were rolling on the floor laughing in the comment section. They could not believe that Takealot could be this careless.

Ahmed K remarked:

"I think the guy packing them, his brother supplies the boxes to Takealot."

FritzCarstens07 pointed out:

"Wondering why Takealot has posted an annual financial loss."

Netrom (PTY) Ltd added:

"Uncle, this is the outcome of Outcomes Based Education."

Hope_Pela said:

"I haven't laughed this much in so long."

Space Astrophel exclaimed:

"They worked overtime packing them!"

