A SAPS graduate shared with beaming pride her graduation as a member of Mzansi's police force

The woman trained at the All Saints Academy in the Eastern Cape and graduated from a programme that takes 24 months to complete

Netizens congratulated them, but some roasted them and took shots at them

A woman proud of becoming a police officer shared her journey on TikTok about how it was for her to experience the journey.

The young woman who recently graduated from the South African Police Service (SAPS) academy is proud she made it through the process.

Woman graduates as SAPS policewoman

@mgoqizoe shared her achievement on TikTok in a video that reached 1 million views. In the video, she shares how she and other graduates performed well and celebrated in uniform. They are also shown standing at attention with rifles at the ready. She posted a second video in which she and her fellow police officers graduated from the All Saints Academy in Bisho in the Eastern Cape.

According to the SAPS website, it takes two years for police officers to be trained. The first 12 months start at the academy, and the next 12 months occur in the workplace. Once trained and found to be competent, they are permanently enlisted in the South African Police Service as members of the police force.

Mzansi reacts differently to police recruits

Netizens reacted differently to the post. Some showed respect to the uniformed women, while others trolled them.

Zammy_101 said:

"No way am I going to be arrested by any of you!"

Nela remarked:

"I will wear this uniform."

Lindokuhle added:

"I am also applying to continue with my late father and brother's legacy."

Dorothy Mercedes Sek commented:

"Bophelo byoo ke di connection."

Mnyanda S pointed out:

"All Saints is one of the best Academies."

SAPS announces new intake for trainee officers

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the SAPS announced that the latest intake of police officers had been opened.

The police said they plan to recruit 10,000 new members for training next year.

Netizens commented and hoped the selection process would be fair this time.

