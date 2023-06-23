One lady who is a creator was thoroughly amused after seeing that Takealot was entering the livestock market

A TikTok post shows a listing of sheep being sold virtually with free delivery for thousands of rands

Online users found the listing hilarious, and many had countless jokes about Takealot's random sheep offer

A TikTok video showed what Takealot was selling recently. The lady made a hilarious video expressing her surprise at seeing livestock for sale.

A TikTok video showing sheep for sale on Takkealot had people in stitches. Image: @katfisshh

Source: TikTok

The video of the hilarious product stocked on Takealot received over 4 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who thought it was a bad idea by Takealot.

Woman surprised after seeing sheep for sale on Takealot

One woman @katfisshh found it hilarious to see livestock for sale on Takealot, and it had her laughing. The TikTokker took a screenshot showing that sheep weighing 45 to 50 kg were sold for R3 950. Watch the clip below:

South Africans intrigued by the cheap offer from Takealot

Online users are always fascinated to see what is available in online stores. This video was hilarious as people found it funny that livestock could be sold online. Read what some had to say below:

23 wondered:

"How did you discover this?"

Thereareonlytwogenders@66 said:

"Innovation."

Aunty Waffles added:

"This is actually very smart lol. Wedding/imgidi/Christmas season is coming soon."

Why_214 wrote:

"I looked but I couldn’t find this on Takealot."

brown_eyed_girl joked:

"December is coming mntase, lol how do you pay? Via payfkex."

