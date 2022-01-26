Takealot.com has confirmed that it is not selling Smeg kettles for R60 after false ads circulated on social media

This comes after a social media user shared a photo of the electric appliance with Takealot.com branding going for a ridiculously low price

The online retailer said it was aware of the ongoing issue and warned customers to not fall victim to the scam

Following questionable posts and adverts about Smeg kettles going for R60 on Takealot.com, the online store has refuted the false advertisements, saying it has no involvement with the fake retailer posing as its own.

The scamming blunder was brought to light after a social media user shared a picture of a kettle with Takealot.com with her followers.

Another user also alerted the e-commerce store about a company that was using it’s branding to sell cheap goods on social media.

Takealot.com responded on its official Twitter account that it was aware of the ongoing scam and advised that customers to be vigilant.

“We have been made aware of fraudulent promotions doing the rounds on social media. Please note that these posts are not official Takealot.com communication and are scams. It's clear from the link and URLs in the screenshot that this is not Takealot.com. We strongly recommend that you do not engage with them in any form.

“We can therefore only confirm that this is not official Takealot.com communication and we strongly recommend that you do not continue engaging with this platform any further,” said the e-commerce store said.

Takealot.com also said it has been doing "warning posts" on its social media pages.

Online users shared their views on the retail scam on Twitter:

@Peffa said:

“Seems like some stock photo with the Takealot.com logo inserted. The fact that Takealot doesn't have stores as in the pic, should warn people off. Unfortunately, some people will fall for the temptation of highly discounted goods. If it seems too good to be true.”

@VidahNomsa wrote:

“Takealot has said time and time again that this is a scam! It's a scam people.”

