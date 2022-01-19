Several online users have caused a ruckus on social media after reposting a photo of a new Audi and claiming it as their own

It is not clear who the real owner of the luxury car is or who the first person to post it online was

SA Long Distance Truckers took to Facebook to call out the liars in hopes to uncover the truth to the dilemma

A photo of a brand new Audi is doing the rounds online and several users seem to be claiming it as their own on the social media streets.

A photo of a new Audi has been doing the rounds on social media and peeps want to know who the real owner is.

Source: Twitter

The photo has been reposted on Twitter and Facebook and peeps are puzzled at who the real owner is. Many users appear to have made a joke of the whole debacle, by intentionally reposting the trending photo as their own along with funny captions and comments.

Seeking out the truth was the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page who captioned their post:

“Who is talking the truth and who is lying here…”

The funny post has left users in stitches with some saying everyone who posted the image was lying.

Here are some of their comments:

Augustine Ft Nathi Mahlangu replied:

“Mxm all of them lying.”

Puongwe Bakang said

“Everyone is right that everyone is wrong.”

Victor Mahlo reacted:

“Just January motivation don’t worry.”

Angie Clelland wrote:

“Wonder how many got calls from relatives and friends asking why they lie like that!!”

Khomotso Evans said:

“They are one big family so everyone is celebrating.”

Kabelo Trevor Mabalane commented:

“Don’t worry we just having fun with our dreams.”

Brian Khosa commented:

“It's mine they are all lying.”

Source: Briefly News