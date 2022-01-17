Two mothers decided to get together and start a business that would help them look after their children

Social media user @Bubblezz_p shared her and her fellow momma’s story on social media, proudly showing off their business

People of Mzansi showered the women with messages of congratulations, praying blessings on their business

Becoming a mother changes your whole world. The drive you have to give your baby everything and more that it could ever need or want is SO strong!

Two gorgeous Mzansi mothers decided it was time for them to make a move that would benefit their children and many generations to come.

Social media user @Bubblezz_p shared that she and another momma friend got together and started a moving business all in the name of their babies.

“2mommies coming together with a vision to create generational wealth for their kids. We’ve finally joined #GirlsWithTrucks We started a moving company called @Lets_Move_SA a female based company that caters to your moving needs. Please RT our next customer could be on your TL✨”

Mzansi reacts to the inspiring mothers’ business move

Seeing women levelling up like this is inspiring. Doing it for their children, these mothers left many clapping in their glory.

People flooded the comment section with messages of congratulations, letting the mothers know they are doing their children proud.

Take a look at some of the comments

@oddeomontle said:

“Congratulations mama. All the best with your new business venture. ”

@porshe418 said:

“Congratulations this is amazing Yummy.”

@mrSiwedi said:

@LutherMochabe said:

